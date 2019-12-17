GoHereDoThis: Top 5 Things You Should Do This Week!

It’s strawberry season all and we couldn’t be more excited. If you’re all about those winter feels and are longing for cooler weather Mahabaleshwar may be just what the doctor ordered. This 5-bedroom heritage bungalow features beautiful architecture and comfortably furnished rooms, garden with plenty of seating and even an electric fireplace. While you soak in the old-school vibes, you can also stay plugged in to their WiFi available around the house. Prices range from INR 22k to INR 30k depending on the day and seasonal rates. They can accommodate up to 15 people.