Got no plans? Our weekly guide will sort you out!
#GoHereDoThis: Top 5 Things You Should Do This Week!
Christmas Shopping At 7 & Seven Star
Is it even really Christmas without a visit to Bandra? We don’t think so. And if you’re in the mood to get into the #Christmas spirit what better way than to head to 7 & Seven Star. These 2 stores are choc-a-bloc with all the home decor and christmas decorations you need to turn your house into a serious winter wonderland. From Christmas trees to ornaments, LED lights and thematic decorations, they’ve got it all.
World Of Christmas At High Street Phoenix
Celebrate Christmas at World Of Christmas at High Street Phoenix! A European-style Christmas Market, this redefines the festive Christmas experience in Mumbai. Head there for a magnificent display of Christmas decor, international cuisines, live performances, gourmet food and a mesmerising Christmas market full of festive products from different parts of the world!
Get Christmas Goodies At Mav's Bakery
What’s Christmas without Christmas goodies? And we’ve found a great hidden gem in Bandra that we’re super excited to share with you! Mav’s is a local bakery that’s all about traditional Christmas fare and they do it all from plum cake to everything you need to cater your own Christmas feast like slow-roasted pork and mulled wine. Please place food orders before Dec 20!
- Price for two: ₹ 500
Go Eco-Friendly And Buy A Real Christmas Tree This Season From Lila Nursery
Not a fan of artificial Christmas trees? Here’s your chance to combine your green thumb with your Christmas spirit and adopt a real life tree that you can use to decorate your home. The trees size from 4 to 8 feet high. The nursery is over 40 years old and they’re known for their great collection of trees that also help make the city greener. Trees are priced from INR 350 up.
Stay In The Heritage Glenogle Bungalow At Mahabaleshwar
It’s strawberry season all and we couldn’t be more excited. If you’re all about those winter feels and are longing for cooler weather Mahabaleshwar may be just what the doctor ordered. This 5-bedroom heritage bungalow features beautiful architecture and comfortably furnished rooms, garden with plenty of seating and even an electric fireplace. While you soak in the old-school vibes, you can also stay plugged in to their WiFi available around the house. Prices range from INR 22k to INR 30k depending on the day and seasonal rates. They can accommodate up to 15 people.
