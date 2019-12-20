Printed Tops, Cute Dresses & More: Head To This Store For All Things Trendy

Quirky and pretty window display is something that always works on us and gets us excited! One reason we decided to check out Sahiyara! Black exteriors, colour co-ordinated display, and the funkiest street fashion collection - are some of the elements that really stood out for us. Their pastel blue display adorned with tops, blazers, skirts and crop tops are really worth spending your money on. Whether you’re looking for daily wear casuals or party dresses or even a cocktail gown - they’ve got it all. Grab smart casuals with quirky prints, bright hues and trendy sleeve cuts and collars. The price range for their tops start from INR 250. We particularly loved their dress collection which was all about florals, stripes, bold colours and quality fabrics. Grab these at INR 700 and upwards. Hunting for a piece for a special occasion? Get their cocktail gowns and long maxis at INR 1,000 and upwards. Apart from these, they’ve got amazing and trendy bottom wear including denim, skirts, shorts, palazzos etc.