This Gorgeous Murud Homestay Is A Two Minute Walk Away From The Beach

Nestling between the Arabian sea and the Salav Murud Highway, Gulzar homestay is a beautiful and quaint bungalow spread across 20 acres of land, with the lush and green Phansad Wildlife Sanctuary forming the backdrop. The beautiful bungalow is a vision to look at, even though it’s hidden away from the road. It is perfect for large groups, or even couples looking to get away to a quiet place, and spend some quality time together.

What Makes It Awesome: The house is a spacious massive bungalow with two floors, two large rooms, two smaller rooms, one big hall and a self-equipped kitchen. We love the balconies that look out to the jungle, and one often gets a very tropical feel. It’s a delightful place for anyone who hates hotels and loves to live in a pretty bungalows on their vacation, sort of a home away from home. One can use the kitchen to cook their own food, and then lounge around in the garden with a cup of tea.

Shell Out: For weekdays, you can book a private room in their first and ground floor accommodations at INR 5,000 onward. During weekends, Gulzar rents out the entire property to you for INR 15,000. And its huge, so go with a large group (the cost per person will be quite low. We hope you're all pro-equality and split expenses, don't you?)

What's More: The homestay is a stone's throw away from a private beach, with blue Arabian sea splashing its water against the soft banks. It’s almost like a luxury farmhouse, with orchids and farms full of trees like the mango, coconut, supari, cashew and even tamarind. The jungle in itself has a around 100 types of plants and trees.

So if you’re looking to have a quick getaway from the city, and want to check out the beautiful Murud fort in the middle of the sea, stay at Gulzar Homestay for some peace of mind, and embrace nature while you’re at it.

