New Place Alert: This Outlet Serves Delicious North Indian Food In Andheri!

Looking for a new place especially to hang out with your family? Head to Roots of India. Located in Andheri, this place has one of the classiest ambiences and serves one of the best buffets. This place serves amazing north Indian, continental and Asian food Went here with office colleagues on a weekday for dinner. For starters, we ordered: 1. Sikandari Paneer Tikka: By far this was one of the best paneer tikkas I've ever had! Paneer was so soft and tender and to my surprise, it didn't taste bland but tasty! Definitely worth trying! 2. Potatoes Corn Tikki: Spicy and creamy Tikki made up of potato and corn and drizzled with mayo. Loved it! 3. Stuffed Mushroom Tampura: Fresh and moist mushrooms stuffed with creamy richness and fried making it crunchy. And they were all covered with fresh schezwan sauce. So so delicious! 😻 Don't miss on this dish! For drinks, we ordered: 1. Virgin Hot Toddy 2. Whiskey Sour 3. Red Apple Sunset 4. Mystic Cocktail 5. Dark night For mains, we ordered: 1. Smoked Veg sabzi and butter kulchas: Mix veg cooked in spinach gravy and smoked in clay oven. This was a little bland. You can miss out on this. Butter kulchas were super soft. 2. Paneer Lalabdar and Butter naan and garlic naan: Protein-rich, low fat and silky cottage cheese cubes cooked in a spicy tomato and fresh cream gravy. So so tasty. Also, the naans were so soft. Loved it! 3. Fortune Rice: Wok tossed medium spicy rice with exotic vegetables. Don't miss out on this rice. For desserts, we had: 1. Sabudana Kheer: Woww 2. Gulab Jamun: so so soft and yummy! 3. Strawberry pastry This place in Andheri needs to be tried! 😻