HappydentSparklingSmile: Sign Up For Walks Of Smiles To Explore Local Mumbaikar Culture!

LBB & Happydent are teaming up for an exciting experience: Walks For Smiles! Join us as we explore Mumbai and all it has to offer, from its rich culture to grand history. It’s time to stop being a tourist in your own city and smile for real!

Mumbaikars, let Swadesee guide you along the narrow alleys of Worli Koliwada, one of the seven original islands of Mumbai! You’ll get to experience the local life and culture of the Koli tribe and witness the beauty of the temples and churches, hustle and bustle of the local fish market and SO much more. And if you’re a sucker for a good view like we are, we promise you’ll get a stunning view of the Mumbai skyline, Bandra Worli Sea Link and the Arabian Sea.

When you’re out discovering new experiences in your old city, you can’t help but smile and we can’t blame you! In fact, we would encourage you to post smiling pictures of the people you encounter on the walk with the #HappydentSparklingSmile. Be it the tea vendor serving you that delightful cuppa in the morning or the kids playing on the street, let’s share these candid smile moments and evoke the creative story-teller in you. For every smile you post, Happydent will be donating INR 10 to Smile Foundation, an NGO that is raising awareness for their Mission Education programme to help underprivileged children get access to healthcare and education.

There’s even welcome gifts for all attendees! All this and more for one smiling photo. :)