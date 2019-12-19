This Wooden Vintage Store Is Our New Favourite Place For Quirky Home Accents

From home décor to the jazzy fashion world – wood has made a steady comeback and is now the new cool. Check out this store called the Saharanpur Furniture in Vashi which has every product carved from wood. Not a very fancy place, but their finely carved wooden collection on display will ensure you definitely walk in to take a look. From antique pieces to modern accents, this place has something for everyone. We spotted some cool vintage pieces including a horse carriage, wooden cycle, an antique ship anchor, a gramophone, finely carved jewellery boxes, key holders and even a small cannon. The prices of products start at INR 100 and go up to approximately INR 1,000. There were even a range of kitchen essentials including wooden rolling pins, serving spoons and quirky coasters. What we loved? A cute pair of wooden flamingos with royal gold metal finish on it. A pair of these would cost you just INR 800. They also master the art of wood carving with every product having a unique floral and geometric patterns with birds on them.