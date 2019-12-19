Heel You: This Label Promises To Be Your Sole-Mate With Its Trendy Shoes

You can never own too many pairs of shoes – while that’s the general consensus, we’d push ahead and say that you can never own enough shoe cupboards as well. Now that we’ve established that, let’s introduce you to a fun brand called Intoto, a contemporary shoe brand founded in 2015 by Pooja Dhamdere who aims to bridge the gap between a woman’s fashion aspirations and making her dream shoes accessible at her fingertips. Now, we dig this vein of thought. You’re probably wondering how they came about their brand name. When we asked them, they told us that ‘Intoto’ in Italian stands for ‘completely’ or ‘entirely’. This is exactly what the brand stands for; to help complete your look in entirety. Their products range from party pumps and heels to casual shoes, evening wear, day wear, flats, formals and wedges, all priced at a very affordable range starting at INR 700 – INR 3,000. Pretty and affordable – it’s totally a winning combo. Intoto offers exclusivity when it comes to its designs, inspired by international ramps across the globe. So, you’ll get to see some pretty interesting detailing on each of their products. Their shoes are made from bi-cast leather and are manufactured in Guangzhou in China, while their design house is also based out of Hong Kong. So, have you picked your favourites yet?