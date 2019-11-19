It's festive season, all. And what better way to glam up your outfit than with bold, interesting pieces that add that ethnic flair to your wardrobe. Here's our selection of some of the best jewellery that you can pick up on Shop LBB!
Here's Our Top 5 Picks Of Ethnic Jewellery From Shop LBB
Flower Embellished Crescent Hoops
These gold-plated earrings from Abhika Creations add a touch of glamour to any outfit. With a floral design and pearl detailing they pair well your favourite ethnic sets as well as sarees.
Pearl & Stone Detail Floral Jhumkis
It's hard to go wrong with a pair of pretty jhumkis. Versatile and wearable, they pair well with different types of Indian wear, They earrings are gold plated and the addition of pearls add an elegant touch.
Ghungroo Crescent Tassel Necklace
This ghungroo necklace adds a dramatic flair to your next ensemble! The metal necklace is styled in a crescent shape and comes embellished with ghungroos. Team up with a simple kurta in bold colours for a great contrast!
Threadwork Detail Tassel Choker
A great addition to any wardrobe, a choker adds a bit of edge to your look. This neck-piece inspired by Indian handicrafts features embroidery and tassel detailing. Add this to an all-black ensemble and you're sorted for that next party look.
Gold Wire Mesh Danglers
Is there anything more elegant than a pair of dangling earrings? We don't think so. These pretty gold danglers are timeless and pair well with any outfit. You can opt for a bold style in your clothing choice to complement the simplicity of these earrings.
Comments (0)