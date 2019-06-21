Hidden Gem In Lonavla For Our Furry Friends!

Manasi Bungalow adds up to be a pet-friendly holiday home, a place for your four-legged family member who enjoys being home away from home. Pets no longer have to be cramped up in a single room when they have a plantation area with nearly 28,000 sq. ft., to roam around freely. With two beautiful stretches of manicured lawn and organic garden, there is ample space for kids to play and pets to run around. All three rooms open up to the lawn and garden respectively from each suite, looking out to the splendid hills of Lonavala – an ever so pleasing sight to enjoy the monsoons with your loved ones. Lounge at our Verandah by Valley at the backside of the outhouse, enjoying a meal by yourself while you hear chirping of birds with a hoard of trees surrounding you. Our spacious outdoors with splendour lights and sound system surely makes a thumbs up for a weekend getaway.