Manasi Bungalow adds up to be a pet-friendly holiday home, a place for your four-legged family member who enjoys being home away from home. Pets no longer have to be cramped up in a single room when they have a plantation area with nearly 28,000 sq. ft., to roam around freely. With two beautiful stretches of manicured lawn and organic garden, there is ample space for kids to play and pets to run around. All three rooms open up to the lawn and garden respectively from each suite, looking out to the splendid hills of Lonavala – an ever so pleasing sight to enjoy the monsoons with your loved ones. Lounge at our Verandah by Valley at the backside of the outhouse, enjoying a meal by yourself while you hear chirping of birds with a hoard of trees surrounding you. Our spacious outdoors with splendour lights and sound system surely makes a thumbs up for a weekend getaway.
Hidden Gem In Lonavla For Our Furry Friends!
Great For
- Getting Down
- Good For Groups
- Romantic
- Sweet Decor
- Great Outdoors
- Vegetarian Friendly
- Meat Heaven
- Great Trainer
- Sweat It Out
- Zen Mode
- Great Dessert
- Dee-lish
- OMG Cuteness
- Roadtrip
- Staycation
- Get Fit
- Rocking
- Excellent Service
- So Many Options
- Family Place
- Value For Money
- best of 2016
- Pet Friendly
- Home Décor
- Breakfast
- Live Music
- Food Truck
- Gourmet
- Handmade
- Adventure
- Hill Station
- Open Air
- Great Outdoors
- Eco-friendly
- New In Town
- City Secret
- Oldies-But-Goldies
- Order Online
- Books
- Rooftop
- Home-made
- Organic
- For Kids
- Pet Friendly
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹3,000+
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids, Pets
Also On Manasi Bungalow
Comments (0)