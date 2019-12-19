This Cafe And Co-Working Space Is Hiding Inside A Furniture Shop

Zen Cafe was launched in 2013 – though it still remains a city secret. Think New York, Berlin or even Paris – all of these cities are known for their open cafe culture – come, sip your coffee and work on your laptop. It’s a place we would definitely recommend to get your date on {it’s cozy, hidden and serves amazing coffee} – especially if both of you are okay with its vegetarian menu {check out other veggie date places here}.

You can also book tables to work out from, just go here, and fill the form, and easily book a table or two or more for your group meetings, or just for yourself. They offer bookings for meetings, printer facilities, and more. There is no judgement going on here, the waiters are polite, courteous, and in fact will help you choose dishes off the menu.