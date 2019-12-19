Chaudhari Baug Is A Home Away From Home

Chaudhari Baug is a place you wake up to the chirping of birds, the faint fragrance of flowers and the plantation around the farmhouse. Enjoy the soft gentle breeze, blue sky with white silvery clouds gliding, flowers swaying in the wind, millions of twinkling jewels in the black sky. Embrace the wonder of nature and relax amidst the greenery making an ideal vacation. You can enjoy the plucking of Mangoes, Chikoos, and other seasonal fruits or just relax with a book or cup of coffee on your porch as you soak up the fresh air and quietude of rural India. Rejoice with your family with fun packed activities like Swimming, Trekking, Rope Climbing and badminton.