We had heard very good things, so we excused ourselves from office one day to head to Ideal Corner, a small joint in Fort selling delicious, fresh and affordable Parsi food.
Give Your Soul Some Comfort With Chicken Dhansak From This Legendary Eatery In Fort
- Price for two: ₹ 450
- Delivery Available
Shortcut
Chow Down
We walked down to this small, unassuming restaurant, and found it on a shady corner on Gunbow Street. Once we entered, we found a shady, cool restaurant with a bike parked inside, reminiscent of so many other Parsi joints we had visited in town.
We ordered a bowl of mutton salli boti and chicken dhansak for two people, and the order reached us within two minutes. The mutton was tender and falling off the bone, and the gravy, while a little watery, was still total comfort food on the nippy day. The chicken dhansak had a deliciously creamy and thick gravy, and the chicken pieces {while few in number} were tender and well-marinated.
Sip On
Try their carrot juice. All their juices are freshly squeezed and never watered down.
So, We're Saying...
The entire meal set us back by INR 450, and we had definitely over-eaten. We highly recommend this as a quick and affordable pit-stop if you’re in the neighbourhood.
