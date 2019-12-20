Give Your Soul Some Comfort With Chicken Dhansak From This Legendary Eatery In Fort

We walked down to this small, unassuming restaurant, and found it on a shady corner on Gunbow Street. Once we entered, we found a shady, cool restaurant with a bike parked inside, reminiscent of so many other Parsi joints we had visited in town.

We ordered a bowl of mutton salli boti and chicken dhansak for two people, and the order reached us within two minutes. The mutton was tender and falling off the bone, and the gravy, while a little watery, was still total comfort food on the nippy day. The chicken dhansak had a deliciously creamy and thick gravy, and the chicken pieces {while few in number} were tender and well-marinated.