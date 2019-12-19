Ideal Weekend Getaway Close To Nature!

Earthbound Vacation is a magnificent villa, located 3-4 hours drive from Mumbai. If you wish to take a break from your busy City Life and wish to experience peace and fresh air, this is an ideal place to spend your weekend away from the hustle-bustle of the City. Just as the name "Brick House" suggests, it's made of bricks and stones which gives this villa a rural feel, But at the same time it's has a modern touch in terms of its architectural structure. The rooms are clean with attached washroom. They have 3 different types of rooms- *Closed Room: This is the only room that is closed from all sides and also it is one of the biggest rooms available on the property. *Garden facing Room: This is basically a study room which has its private garden, this is my favourite room, as one can completely be at peace, connect with nature and enjoy relaxing time *Terrace Room: This is a semi-open room on the first floor and is attached to the terrace. The view from this room is absolutely amazing. There is also a swimming pool that is accessible day and night. The pool here is made from raw and natural resources... Which gives this pool a complete rural touch. The pool is divided into two sections... One is a baby pool with a depth of 2 feet and another one is with a depth of 4 feet. This place has its own beauty all throughout the year... Visit during winters and enjoy the chills by the bonfire. If you're planning your visit during monsoon, enjoy the sight of the man-made waterfall being in the living area, while it rains outside. Summer helps you enjoy the cool breeze as its structure helps in keeping the house cool This is an ideal location for family and group of friends to visit. Groups of 10-15 people can easily accommodate themselves. The Brick House offers a sweet deal for a quick weekend getaway with your loved ones