From Basic To Bling: This Khar Store Has Clothing For All Occasions

While exploring the bylanes of Khar, we came across this store that's got a versatile collection of clothes that span the range from daily wear to more festive occasion wear. A family-owned store, we learned the store is founded on three decades in the textile business, IndoWest is built on a foundation in understanding fabrics. Step into the store and you will find embroidered and printed kurtis that are fantastic for office wear, comfortable yet stylish dhoti pants and maxi skirts. If you're looking for more heavy wear, they've also got sharara sets and gowns and layered kurtas. Prices start at an affordable INR 1,600 and go up to INR 6,000 for their sets. We especially loved their more heavy outfits in pretty pastels and sequinned detailing!