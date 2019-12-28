Indulge In A Fun Open Mic At Adagio In Bandra

Let your talents not be hidden away anymore as Kasa Kai Mumbai brings to you Open Mic! Don't shy away and take the spotlight along with other artists as you discover the star that has been hidden inside you as well as local talents across the city who have so much to put on display! Indulge in singing, poetry, storytelling and a lot more. Support other talents and build a friendly environment for newcomers. See you there!

Each artist will be given 5-7 minutes. Covers or originals are allowed. No standup comedy, with solo and duo performances only.

There is no age restriction. You can reach the venue anytime starting from one hour before the event.

It is recommended to purchase tickets beforehand as, if the venue is full you may not be given entry on the day of the event. Tickets are transferable so if there are any last minute changes, you could have someone else attend the event on your behalf.