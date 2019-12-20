Ito Your Heart Out: This Slow Fashion Brand Has Comfy Yet Stylish Clothing

Fuss free, fun and fresh. Ito's one of those brands that have perfected the formula for outfits that'll take you through a work day, an off day, and dinner someplace nice. We don't know how, but everything from their collection looks uber comfortable to wear, and would work for you even if you gained or lost a coupla pounds.

The brand has a minimal collection for men and women, and every design reminds us of a pleasantly cool sunny day. Flared dresses, wide shirts, basically outifts that are ready to slip on and go are a running theme. We particularly loved the earthy colours, and the fact that most of the range is khadi-based. Ooh, did we mention it's all sustainable? Yep, this is slow fashion at its best - very wearable, great quality and planet-friendly!

The range starts at a slightly steep 2900, but just know that the outfits are timeless, and you'll never tire of them!