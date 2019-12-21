Japanese Gift Wrapping Workshop - Mumbai Edition

Decorate your Gifts in a more pleasing way with this practical workshop on gift wrapping and packaging with Japanese Techniques. Learn to handcraft and decorate your presents and gifts in a much-adorned way in this Gift wrapping and packaging workshop.

The workshop covers the following:

Bow Making 5-6 styles, Box wrappings Japanese variations, Different Styles Of Wrapping 4 Japanese styles, Ribbon handling, Color Themes, Discussion & interaction on material and Market

You shall be provided with a Participation Certificate and everything you make!