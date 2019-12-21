Japanese Gift Wrapping Workshop - Mumbai Edition

Hosted By Zaara
img-gallery-featured

Japanese Gift Wrapping Workshop - Mumbai Edition

₹ 4999 upwards

Sat | 21 Dec, 2019

10:00 AM - 1:00 PM

twotone-location_on-24px
The Sahil Hotel

Address: 292, Bellasis Road, RBI Staff Colony, Mumbai Central, Mumbai

image-map-default

What's Happening?

Decorate your Gifts in a more pleasing way with this practical workshop on gift wrapping and packaging with Japanese Techniques. Learn to handcraft and decorate your presents and gifts in a much-adorned way in this Gift wrapping and packaging workshop.

The workshop covers the following:

Bow Making 5-6 styles, Box wrappings Japanese variations, Different Styles Of Wrapping 4 Japanese styles, Ribbon handling, Color Themes, Discussion & interaction on material and Market

You shall be provided with a Participation Certificate and everything you make!

Price

₹4999 upwards
Japanese Gift Wrapping Workshop - Mumbai Edition

146 people interested

Japanese Gift Wrapping Workshop - Mumbai Edition

₹ 4999 upwards

Sat | 21 Dec, 2019

10:00 AM - 1:00 PM

twotone-location_on-24px
The Sahil Hotel

Address: 292, Bellasis Road, RBI Staff Colony, Mumbai Central, Mumbai

image-map-default