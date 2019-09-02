With Insta-Worthy Landscape, Make A Trip To Karnal Fort Asap!

Karnala fort also known as Funnel hill in Raigad district is about 10km away from Panvel city. One can head towards Panvel station and opt for a bus with a good frequency of 20-30 mins. The add on factor with this trek is that you get to experience a varied number of colourful birds species and the landscape are hauntingly beautiful as the fort is draped by the clouds and mist during monsoon. The security is quite appreciating as they make a count and a note of all plastic bottles and eatables which one carries with a deposit of INR 200 as to make sure we don't litter the beauty unnecessarily. The most breathtaking moment is when you climb the stairs and reach the top and find yourself covered with a green and foggy blanket, that's when you feel blessed❤️