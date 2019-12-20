Konkan Bliss: Laze Around In Hammocks & Live In A Tree House At This Homestay In Ganeshgule

This is a homestay for those who’d like to experience living near the beach, or in a tree house. Oceano Pearl is a beautiful, serene and well-equipped homestay that won us over with serenity.



Imagine living in a tree house and falling asleep to the sound of waves. Also, soaking in history has never been a bad thing. Did we tell you there’s mango and coconut groves to give you shade during summers?

Located in Ratnagiri, Ganeshgule is an offbeat destination discovered by few. It’s about 350 kms from Mumbai. From a standard A/C room (INR 3,199 upwards) to a tree house (INR 4,599 upwards), they have an accommodation option for every budget. Please keep in mind that the tariff may change according to the season.

There’s also plenty to see around. You can go take a hike at Ratnadurg fort, take a historical walk at Thibaw Palace, visit Bal Gangadhar Tilak’s home or chill at the beaches. There are buses and trains available to Ratnagiri and you can always hop on to a local means of transport to get to the home stay. There’s also always an option to drive down, folks.