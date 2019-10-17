This Tiny Mulund Store Sells Kalamkari & Banarasi Cut Pieces From INR 180

We love cut pieces. (Also, because we are hoarders!) So, bumping into Krishna Krupa Studio was brilliant! What caught our fancy was a tailor-made blouse displayed at the entrance. So we entered to check out the amazing cut pieces the store has stocked. The Kalamkari cut pieces start at INR 180, and they also have Banarasi cut pieces from INR 280 a meter, which also are our personal favorite. Krishna Krupa also has an in-house tailor that can stitch up blouses, kurtis and dresses for you with a very minimal tailoring charge. And that's all the more reason for you to bookmark this store.