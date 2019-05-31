Hack The Theka: Where To Get Alcohol Post 1 AM In Mumbai

It’s midnight, and you’re still not drunk, and if you are, you want to continue drinking. Unfortunately, Mumbai’s 1.30 am rule is a major party pooper. So we decided to look up places that will be your boozy comrades for the late night pick ups, or delivery for the party that never ends.

These places generally have a loyal clientele, so some places may refuse if they don’t know you yet. But go on, place your first order and be a customer for life. It’s not the list Mumbai city needs, but the list it deserves.

Gokul, Colaba

It’s one of our oldie but a goodie recommendations. A SoBo favourite, Gokul is that one local bar everyone goes to at some point in their life for two reasons, cheap booze and cheap booze. It may take a bit of convincing on your part to get alcohol delivered home past midnight, but once you’re a regular, that’s your go-to-place post midnight.

Delivery/Pick up: Until 3 am

Gokul

Nawaz Building, Ground Floor, Shop 10, Tullock Road, Colaba, Mumbai

Deepak Wine Shop, Bandra

Partying in Bandra, and don’t want to step out? That’s fine. Just call up Deepak wines and they’ll deliver to your doorstep. Deepak’s will also deliver food and pretty much anything else if we ask nicely and tip well.

Keep in mind, they might take a while to deliver on nights that they have a lot of orders, so keep checking in on your order with a phone call or two.

Delivery/Pick up: Until 4 am

The Deepak's Wine Shop

Silver Craft Building, Shop 3, Opp. Pali Sabji Market, Pali Mala Road, Bandra West, Mumbai

The Pinky Wines, Bandra

Another one of the suburban gems, Pinky wines offers late night delivery/or pick up option for the party enthusiasts. Their repertoire tends to be slightly limited, so we would advise that you follow our suit and keep your orders basic.

Delivery/Pick up: Until 1.30 am

Pinky Wines

Shop 11 & 12, New Jaladarshan Society, Chimbai Road, Bandra West, Mumbai

Hotel Woodcon Bar and Restaurant, Versova

Turns out, drinking cheap generally involves below average ambience, sort of questionable hygiene and obviously, your typical middle-aged uncles crowd.

This tiny bar in Versova is our go-to stop for cheap alcohol. Call ahead if you’re going to pick up – this bar tends to be unpredictable, and sometimes closes shop early if facing problems with the cops.

Pick up: Until 1.30 am

Hotel Woodcon Bar & Restaurant

Gold Crown Building, Near Bank Of Baroda, JP Road, Andheri West, Mumbai

Janata Bar & Restaurant, Bandra

A Bandra-favourite, Janata Bar is the suburb’s answer to SoBo. This pretty iconic yet tiny bar popular among all, delivers home till 1.30 am. Post this, just drop by this place, and place your order directly to one the waiters for a quick drink or two, or do a pick-up.

Bonus: you can do a quick drive-by here if you’re in a car or a taxi. Just stop near the bar and a waiter will come take your order through the car window.

Delivery/Pick up: Open until 2.30 am, delivery until 1.30 am

Janata Lunch Home

78-A, Pali Naka, Dr. Ambedkar Road, Bandra West, Mumbai

Goregaonkar Wine Shop, Khar

For the residents of Khar, hit up this place for late-night deliveries. You can also drop by and pick up alcohol. Keep in mind ladies, the area around this bar can get a little shady at night. Be careful if walking to this bar, and opt for home-delivery if possible.

Delivery/Pick up: Until 5 am

Goregaonkar Wine Shop

95/2, Salvi Chawl, Dr. Ambedkar Road, Khar West, Mumbai

Shankari, Andheri

Not for the low-lit ambience, or the dodgy tables but definitely for cheap alcohol and cheap kebabs, this bar in Andheri is open till 1 am.

However, if coming to the place isn’t on the agenda, just give them a call, and get alcohol delivered to your home uptil 4.30am. One caveat: they take their unofficial ‘last orders’ at 4am, so plan accordingly.

Delivery/Pick up: Until 4.30 am

Shankari Restaurant & Bar

Juhu Versova Link Road, Kapaswadi, Andheri West, Mumbai

Sagar Restaurant and Bar, Powai

A Shankari-like deal for the Powai folks, Sagar is a budget bar offering cheap food and drinks. Fun fact, Sagar also has really good food. We liked their dal khichdi, which was just how mom used to make it. If you’re feeling hungry, this is the place for some late-night comfort food – as well as one last drink.

Delivery/Pick up: Until 3 am

Sagar Restaurant & Bar

Panchkutir Ganesh Nagar, Adi Shankaracharya Marg, Powai, Mumbai

Kinara, Andheri East

Andheri West’s cousin, Andheri East folks, fret not. Get your fix of booze from here. They won’t deliver to you, but you can always go and sweet-talk them into letting you buy some post 1am. We advise you to build up a good rapport with them with lavish tips and friendliness – you won’t regret it.

Delivery/Pick up: Until 3 am

Kinara Restaurant & Bar

Shop 1, Maggie Chawl, Sahar Indian Oil Road, Andheri East, Mumbai

Gopal Krishna Restaurant and Bar, Dadar

For the Dadar dwellers, good news. This bar near the Dadar Railway station is the answer to ‘where do we get alcohol from’ misery – it’s cheap and open until the wee hours of night. It’s not a regular classy place, but if you head in a group, it’s decent enough.

Delivery/Pick up: Until 4.30 am

Gopal Krishna Restaurant & Bar

Sajnma Mansion, Shop 20, 21 & 22, Dr. MC Jawle Marg, Dadar West, Mumbai

Asiad Restaurant and Bar, Vile Parle West

Livin' it up around Andheri/Juhu, and figured you're out of booze? Make your way to Asiad. They might just deliver if you're super close by, but won't if it's a busy time.

Delivery/Pick up: Until 2 am

Asiad

Arif Mansion, Shop 1, Opp. Prime Mall, Irla Society Road, Vile Parle West, Mumbai

