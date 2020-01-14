LBB Experiences: 20% Off On Tickets For Midnight Cycling Around Colaba This Weekend With Mumbai Riders

If you love exploring the city, there's no better way than doing this on a cycle. And, in our opinion, Mumbai by night is a whole new wondrous experience. This weekend, hop on to this tour conducted by Mumbai Riders where you ride past iconic spots in South Mumbai and see your city in a whole new light. LBB is partnering with Mumbai Riders to offer an exclusive 20% discount on the regular rate.

You will meet up at Colaba Causeway at 11:30 PM, get your cycles in case you're renting them, and the ride will begin. The cost includes cycle rental, light refreshments on tour, safety reflector jackets, helmets, expertise charges, and a technician/mechanic onboard.

If you want to rent a cycle, it will cost you INR 780, and if you're getting your own cycle, it will cost you INR 480. The cost includes the cycle rental, helmet, an energy bar & juice and expertise charges. The ride will end at 3:15 AM on December 8 (Sunday).

Exclusive Price for LBB Users:

With Bike Rental: INR 780/person with bike rental

Bring Your Own Bike: INR. 480/person for BYOB (When you bring your own cycle)

Time And Place: 11PM At Theobroma