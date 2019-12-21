LBB Go: Book To Get 20% Off Sunset Sailing Experience With Mumbai Riders

Picture this: scenic view of the sunset, soothing sound of the waves and a luxurious yacht. Well, looks like someone's going to spend a perfect weekend by the beautiful Arabian Sea. Be a part of a private sailing tour across the Mumbai harbour and enjoy the beautiful sunset along the Gateway of India. It's a two-hour ride which starts from Gateway of India in Colaba. This tour is ideal for a super romantic date, birthday parties, anniversaries etc. Not just this, you’re welcome to try out your hand at sailing and get expert tips from professional sailors who race and sail for a living.

This is what's included in the package: Professional Sailing Guide and Boat man, Boat and Life Jackets, Transfers to sailboat and back, Free Meads from Moonshine Meadery (post the sail), Food Discounts at Bombay Vintage (post the sail)

One thing's for sure, this sailing experience is sure to gift you one of the most memorable evenings with your special ones. So, make the most of it!

Price only for LBB Users: INR 1520