Size No Bar: These Trendy Brands Stock Sizes Up To 5XL

RDKL-U is a casual wear brand with an urban spin. The brand's collection features edgy printed tees, tee-shirt dresses, sweatshirts, tunics, crop tops, shrugs, and more. Girls, if you like your tops with a side order of quirky, they've got them in a fun array of interesting prints - think geometric, tropical, and tie-and-dye.

We're a fan of the oh-so-comfortable t-shirt dresses that can be teamed up with a pair of street-smart sneakers, and you've got the urban-casual look sorted. Sizes up to 5XL.