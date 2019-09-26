Size No Bar: These Trendy Brands Stock Sizes Up To 5XL
RDKL-U is a casual wear brand with an urban spin. The brand's collection features edgy printed tees, tee-shirt dresses, sweatshirts, tunics, crop tops, shrugs, and more. Girls, if you like your tops with a side order of quirky, they've got them in a fun array of interesting prints - think geometric, tropical, and tie-and-dye.
We're a fan of the oh-so-comfortable t-shirt dresses that can be teamed up with a pair of street-smart sneakers, and you've got the urban-casual look sorted. Sizes up to 5XL.
The Design Station
Handcrafted ethnic wear your go-to aesthetic? You've got to check out The Design Station. They've got a beautiful selection of handcrafted kurtas and two-piece sets complete with detailing like beadwork, mirror embellishments, and tassel detailing.
We suggest you pair their outfits with pretty jhumkas or a bangle set for a festive occasion. If you've got a pair of jutis, those would complete your outfit just right! Sizes up to 5XL.
Lavanya The Label
Lavanya The Label hits the sweet spot with their gorgeous ethnic Indian wear. Hand-block kurta sets, kalamkari skirts, gota patti embroidered shararas, bandhej prints and more, their collection draws from the rich fabric of Indian textiles, with a contemporary twist.
If you love the Boho vibe, check out their pretty maxi and midi dresses and we've also got our eye on their tunic and palazzo sets that are perfect for stylish evenings out. Sizes up to 5XL.
Fabnest
Fabnest is an indie fashion label that's got your daily wear basics sorted. Browse their western collection of wearable tops, tunics, shirts, dresses, jumpsuits, skirts and pants. They've also got ethnic styles in kurtas and dresses in comfortable fabrics like cotton ikkat. If you live in colder climes, check out their collection of jackets and capes too!
We're a fan of the Boho vibe they've got going and suggest you check out their cute short and maxi dresses for that oh-so-chic Boho look. Pair with tassel earrings and cute jutis and you're sorted for a Sunday brunch. Sizes up to 5XL.
Bonus! Vritta
Vritta is a contemporary brand that's got a great selection of wearable, trendy designs in eco-friendly fabrics. We love that the brand is homegrown and Indian at its roots. Browse their collection of tops, dresses, shirts and jackets in denim and cotton. Great for casual wear and a day out with your pals, this brand's outfits are fun and approachable.
Pair their cute tops with a pair of denims and ballet pumps for a brunch-ready look. Sizes up to 4XL.
