#LBBGo: End 2019 On A High Note With These Ten Events On LBB!
Need to get out of home? Here are the 10 best #LBBGo events that will have you out and about all month!
Head For A Hip-Hop Concert At BKC On December 21
Madness JAMS is back with another fun and energetic music session featuring two of our favourite hip-hop artists - Kaam Bhaari and Prabh Deep. So, fans of rap, get ready for some hip hop extravaganza and be there to witness a dapper of a year-ender with these desi hip-hop artists.
Cozy Up For A Friends Marathon At Magari Cafe On December 22
Friends fans, this one's for you! Magari Cafe is all set to host a screening of hit show Friends on their open-air terrace on December 22. Settle in under a pretty canopy on lounge cushions and watch your fave 6 go through life's ups and downs with all the humor and heart over a special 2.5 hour marathon. As an added bonus, it's pet-friendly!
Get Creative At This Pottery Workshop With Mitty Pottery On December 29
We're back with another workshop with Studio Pottery in Versova. One December 29, we've organised a fun and interactive pottery making workshop for INR 500 only, and to ensure you learn this art from the best, we've collaborated with Vinod Dubey, who’s been pursuing his passion for pottery since the past 35 years. So register your spot soon!
Get Painting At The Bollywood Art Project On December 28
Founder of BAP (Bollywood Art Project, Ranjit Dahiya is conducting a painting workshop on December 28, from 10 AM to 1 PM in his studio in Bandra. The normal price for this is INR 2,000, we've got a great offer for LBB users, you'll get to block your seat for INR 1,700, which includes the canvas, the tools for painting, and Ranjit's expertise. And honestly, we think that's a great deal! There's only 5 spots so register soon!
Get Fit And Have A Fun Time At This Bhangra Workshop At Dancamaze On December 22
Who can resist a 'Mundeya Tu Bach Ke Rahi' anyway, right? So we've made your zindagi easy and your sunday more happening than it usually is. Head over to the Dancamaze studio on December 22, and from 3 PM to 5 PM, learn some intense Bhangra with the team, so that the next time you're asked to rock that party, you're able to go beyond the bulb-fixing step!
Head To Pawna Dam For A Special Christmas Camp With Adventure Geek On December 21
If you love camping and want to head out in this gorgeous weather, there's a Christmas special camp hosted by Adventure Geek that's taking place at Pawna Dam on December 21 to December 22. You are sure to have a great time surrounded by nature, with the lake right in front of you. Get a magnificent view of the sunset and enjoy a bonfire at night with old friends and new at this gorgeous campsite!
Hike Through Shilonda Trail With A Wildlife Expert On December 29
It's the perfect season to go hiking, and one of the coolest treks is right inside the city, the Shilonda trail in the core areas of Sanjay Gandhi National Park. Mumbai Riders is hosting this fun hike, with wildlife expert Mr. Nikit Surve(Wildlife Researcher, SGNP). You'll get to learn a lot about the flora and fauna that inhabit this national park, right within the city. Get it at a 20% discounted rate of INR 680!
Learn How To Make Profesh Coffee At This Workshop With Kaapi Machines On December 22
It might not be winter yet, but it sure is the perfect weather for a warm cup of coffee, don't you think? We're all geared up as we've signed up with Kaapi Machines to teach you how to make that perfect brew. This pretty kick-ass workshop that will teach you the basics of making restaurant-like coffee using a Moka Pot. Sign up soon, we have only 15 spots on offer!
Explore Mumbai's Shoreline On This Nature Walk With Mumbai Riders On December 29
This walk conducted by two marine experts, starts at the Haji Ali Dargah and over the 1.5 hour program, you'll get a chance to explore the shoreline, stop to examine and spot the marine life along Mumbai's shores! Fun and informative, it's sure to be interesting. As a perk, you get 20% off the ticket cost when you book on LBB.
20% Off Food At The Local Stop In Chembur Every Weekend Till December 29th
Get 20% off on the complete food menu at the Local Stop in Chembur on 3 weekends, December 15th to 17th, December 20 to 22nd and December 27 to 29th. Use discount code LBBLS20. Register on the LBB App!
