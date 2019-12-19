Pet Project is a new lodging service in town for our beloved pets when we’re away that matches pet owners with eager pet-sitters. Why should we be the only ones on vacation?
Heading Out For A Vacation? This Service Will Make Sure Your Pet Also Has One
How Does It Work?
Think of it as a match made in heaven, except between pet owners and prospective hosts. After signing up with Pet Project, one can either host pets or find hosts for them. From dogs, cats, turtles to fish, parrots and reptiles – they’ll find a home for everybody. Home-stays for pets – we love the concept.
So We're Thinking...
We think it’s a great platform for pet owners to shed all their travelling worries, for pet hosts to spend some time with our animal friends {and earn some dough while at it} and most importantly, for the pets to feel comfortable and have a great time with their foster parents.
#LBBTip
If you already are a pet owner and plan to host other pets, Pet Project will also set up a play date to make sure that your pet is comfortable before you leave for your time off. Price: Starts from INR 500 per night {Depends on the facilities the host is providing}
