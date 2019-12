A destination that somehow always manages to remain unchecked on our bucket list, Ladakh promises beautiful arid landscapes, an interesting peek into the land of the Buddhist kingdom {land of lamas} and a spiritual experience like no other. From rafting in Zanskar to the epic views of Pangong Tso, you need to visit this place as soon as you can, if you haven’t already.

In case you aren’t able to anytime soon, just take the journey through our photographs.