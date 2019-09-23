Pretty Decor, Romantic Lights & Delish Food: Drop By 1BHK

February 30 in Oshiwara just besides 1BHK is lit! Went here with two of my friends on a Thursday Evening for some drinks and dinner. The bar here was amazing. Pretty decor and pretty lights! We ordered: 1. Red Wine Sangria: Bae ♥️ 2. The Illusionist Potion: Vodka, lemon and orange-based drink! Lit! 3. Hot Toddy: A drink made up of hot water, lemon, ginger, honey, clove and cinnamon! So good for a sore throat! My favourite! 4. Pipe Dream Cocktail: Watermelon based drink with added alcohol. This was too sweet and you can surely miss out on this drink! 5. Jamaican Jerk Paneer: Paneer marinated in tandoor and served with pickled onions and green chutney! Paneer was so soft and so delicious! 6. Nachos: You can never go wrong with Nachos! Crisp tortilla chips served with sour cream and salsa sauce. Loved it! 7. Lebanese Broccoli: Broccoli marinated in some hummus or some sauce which tasted pretty bland! The presentation was bad too and so was the taste! 8. Veg American Chopsuey: This is a must-try over here! 9. Jambalaya Veg Biryani: This one is highly recommended! Rice and veggies were so properly cooked and biryani was so delicious! I had so much of it :P don't miss on their Biryani! For desserts, they have two options - cheesecake and gajar ka halwa. We went for gajar ka halwa, it was served in the way of filling inside tacos and were garnished with lots of nuts! In all this place is a must-try!