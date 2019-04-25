Live Like A Maharaja

Hotels

Fort Jadhavgadh

Jadhavwadi, Maharashtra
4.3

Hadapsar Saswad Road, Jadhavwadi, Maharashtra

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Always fantasized how the royals used to live? Here's a chance to make your dream come true at Jadhavgadh Fort. Live like the Kings in a real fort that is a heritage site converted into a hotel for you. Chill by the swimming pool, eat a lavish Maharashtrian Maharaja thaal, enjoy classical live music or check out the 1000 years old museum. You can do it all. It's just a small getaway from Mumbai

What Could Be Better?

You can live here with your bae or just explore the property with a Daycation for 500 Rs per person

How Much Did It Cost?

₹3,000+

Best To Go With?

Family, Bae

