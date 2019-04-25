Live Like A Maharaja

Always fantasized how the royals used to live? Here's a chance to make your dream come true at Jadhavgadh Fort. Live like the Kings in a real fort that is a heritage site converted into a hotel for you. Chill by the swimming pool, eat a lavish Maharashtrian Maharaja thaal, enjoy classical live music or check out the 1000 years old museum. You can do it all. It's just a small getaway from Mumbai
You can live here with your bae or just explore the property with a Daycation for 500 Rs per person
₹3,000+
Family, Bae
