Live In Tents, Play Adventure Sports & Relax At The Spa At This Karjat Resort

This gorgeous leisure resort, which is the perfect mix of modern life surrounded by nature and beauty, is a 30-acre resort that’s made on the 90-acre property that is nestled amidst the beautiful Western Ghats, has greenery all around with dense woods and whatnot. It’s a complete country-side living experience coupled with the perfect modern life. The stunning Pej river that flows around gives the sense of calm and tranquility.

With a mesmerising view all around, this place is ideal for both romantic getaways and quality, family outings. And there’s so much to do right there - from adventure to health and recreation. The resort has a gorgeous aqua spa, which “provides a range of traditional and global therapies” making it an ideal way to relax, rejuvenate and unwind. When here, you can indulge in nature trails, engage in adventure sports such as kayaking, commando crossing and flying fox, and gorge on the delicious food they serve. For the stay, they have two options- you could either live in a tent or in a riverside cottage.

The scenic drive to Karjat is no longer than 90-120 minutes, so you can literally wake up in the morning and set off. You can also take a train to Karjat. The resort is located 12 km beyond Karjat, and the distance from Mumbai is a total of 90 kms.

