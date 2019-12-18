Adarsh Nagar

Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Adarsh Nagar

Cafes
image - Ohri's Eatmor OCC
Ohri's Eatmor OCC

Satiate Your Craving For Cakes & Ice Cream At This Dessert Parlour
Adarsh Nagar
Delivery Services
image - Mandarin Oak
Mandarin Oak

Get Delicious Authentic Chinese Delivered At Your Doorstep!
Lower Parel
Spas
image - Spa la Vie by L'Occitane
Spa la Vie by L'Occitane

Indulge In Luxurious Spa At This Mediterranean Themed Retreat!
Lower Parel
Shoe Stores
image - Fizzy Goblet Office
Fizzy Goblet Office

#LBBPicks: Payal Singhal Meets Fizzy Goblet For Budget-Friendly Juttis
Delivery Services
image - IndiKitchen
IndiKitchen

Ordering In Redefined With IndiKitchen!
Lower Parel
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Pete's Pizzeria & Kitchen
Pete's Pizzeria & Kitchen

From Cheesy Pizzas To Yum Choco Lave Cake, This Outlet Has It All!
Lower Parel
Furniture Stores
image - Bark & Groove
Bark & Groove

This Mumbai Couple Makes Bespoke Furniture Inspired By Art & Culture
Lower Parel
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Famous Grill Sandwich
Famous Grill Sandwich

Start Your Day With A Delicious Chocolate Sandwich For INR 70 From Here
Lower Parel
Food Stores
image - Gardner Street Green Tea
Gardner Street Green Tea

Heavy Meal? Get Rejuvenated With Special Teas From Gardner Street Tea
Cafes
image - The Classroom By La Folie
The Classroom By La Folie

A Chocolatier’s Dream Come True: Visit La Folie’s All New Cafe In Mahalakshmi!
Worli
Casual Dining
image - Za'atar
Za'atar

Craving For Lebanese Cuisine? Check This Out
Mahalaxmi
Food Stores
image - Artisanal Gouri's
Artisanal Gouri's

A Goodie Bag With A Touch Of Mother Earth
Mahalaxmi
Furniture Stores
image - Blue Loft
Blue Loft

Design Goals: This Home Decor Store In Mumbai Is Themed Around A Loft
Worli
Home Décor Stores
image - Freedom Tree
Freedom Tree

Head To This Shop For Stunning, Quirky Garden Decor, Crockery & More
Mahalaxmi
Home Décor Stores
image - Tranceforme Designs
Tranceforme Designs

Sustainable Kitchenware To Home Decor: This Mahalaxmi Store Sells All Things Gorgeous
Mahalaxmi
Fine Dining
image - Masque
Masque

Farm-To-Fork Goodness: Why Masque Makes For One Of The Best Restaurants In The City
Mahalaxmi
Cafes
image - Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters
Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters

Choose From Four Kinds Of Black Coffee At New Blue Tokai Café
Mahalaxmi
Cafes
image - Cafe Port
Cafe Port

Go Retro: This Lower Parel Cafe Will Organise Vinyl Sessions On The First Sunday Of Every Month
Mahalaxmi
Home Décor Stores
image - The Cottage
The Cottage

No Need To Scour Kolkata In This Heat When You Can Get It In Mumbai!
Mahalaxmi
Fast Food Restaurants
image - The Roll Company
The Roll Company

They See Us Rollin': Get Hot, Delicious Vada Pav Rolls Delivered Till 4AM
Mahalaxmi
Casual Dining
image - Busago
Busago

This Pan Asian Cafe In Worli Is Definite Goals!
Worli
