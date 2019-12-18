Explore
Adarsh Nagar
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Adarsh Nagar
Casual Dining
Fast Food Restaurants
Clothing Stores
Cafes
Home Décor Stores
Dessert Parlours
Bars
Accessories
Bakeries
Boutiques
Ohri's Eatmor OCC
Satiate Your Craving For Cakes & Ice Cream At This Dessert Parlour
Adarsh Nagar
Mandarin Oak
Get Delicious Authentic Chinese Delivered At Your Doorstep!
Lower Parel
Spa la Vie by L'Occitane
Indulge In Luxurious Spa At This Mediterranean Themed Retreat!
Lower Parel
Fizzy Goblet Office
#LBBPicks: Payal Singhal Meets Fizzy Goblet For Budget-Friendly Juttis
IndiKitchen
Ordering In Redefined With IndiKitchen!
Lower Parel
Pete's Pizzeria & Kitchen
From Cheesy Pizzas To Yum Choco Lave Cake, This Outlet Has It All!
Lower Parel
Bark & Groove
This Mumbai Couple Makes Bespoke Furniture Inspired By Art & Culture
Lower Parel
Famous Grill Sandwich
Start Your Day With A Delicious Chocolate Sandwich For INR 70 From Here
Lower Parel
Gardner Street Green Tea
Heavy Meal? Get Rejuvenated With Special Teas From Gardner Street Tea
The Classroom By La Folie
A Chocolatier’s Dream Come True: Visit La Folie’s All New Cafe In Mahalakshmi!
Worli
Za'atar
Craving For Lebanese Cuisine? Check This Out
Mahalaxmi
Artisanal Gouri's
A Goodie Bag With A Touch Of Mother Earth
Mahalaxmi
Blue Loft
Design Goals: This Home Decor Store In Mumbai Is Themed Around A Loft
Worli
Freedom Tree
Head To This Shop For Stunning, Quirky Garden Decor, Crockery & More
Mahalaxmi
Tranceforme Designs
Sustainable Kitchenware To Home Decor: This Mahalaxmi Store Sells All Things Gorgeous
Mahalaxmi
Masque
Farm-To-Fork Goodness: Why Masque Makes For One Of The Best Restaurants In The City
Mahalaxmi
Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters
Choose From Four Kinds Of Black Coffee At New Blue Tokai Café
Mahalaxmi
Cafe Port
Go Retro: This Lower Parel Cafe Will Organise Vinyl Sessions On The First Sunday Of Every Month
Mahalaxmi
The Cottage
No Need To Scour Kolkata In This Heat When You Can Get It In Mumbai!
Mahalaxmi
The Roll Company
They See Us Rollin': Get Hot, Delicious Vada Pav Rolls Delivered Till 4AM
Mahalaxmi
Busago
This Pan Asian Cafe In Worli Is Definite Goals!
Worli
