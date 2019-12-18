Adarsh Nagar

Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Adarsh Nagar

Cafes
image - Ohri's Eatmor OCC
Cafes

Ohri's Eatmor OCC

Satiate Your Craving For Cakes & Ice Cream At This Dessert Parlour
Adarsh Nagar
Delivery Services
image - Mandarin Oak
Delivery Services

Mandarin Oak

Get Delicious Authentic Chinese Delivered At Your Doorstep!
Lower Parel
Delivery Services
image - IndiKitchen
Delivery Services

IndiKitchen

Ordering In Redefined With IndiKitchen!
Lower Parel
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Pete's Pizzeria & Kitchen
Fast Food Restaurants

Pete's Pizzeria & Kitchen

From Cheesy Pizzas To Yum Choco Lave Cake, This Outlet Has It All!
Lower Parel
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Famous Grill Sandwich
Fast Food Restaurants

Famous Grill Sandwich

Start Your Day With A Delicious Chocolate Sandwich For INR 70 From Here
Lower Parel
Cafes
image - The Classroom By La Folie
Cafes

The Classroom By La Folie

A Chocolatier’s Dream Come True: Visit La Folie’s All New Cafe In Mahalakshmi!
Worli
Casual Dining
image - Za'atar
Casual Dining

Za'atar

Craving For Lebanese Cuisine? Check This Out
Mahalaxmi
Fine Dining
image - Masque
Fine Dining

Masque

Farm-To-Fork Goodness: Why Masque Makes For One Of The Best Restaurants In The City
Mahalaxmi
Cafes
image - Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters
Cafes

Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters

Choose From Four Kinds Of Black Coffee At New Blue Tokai Café
Mahalaxmi
Cafes
image - Cafe Port
Cafes

Cafe Port

Go Retro: This Lower Parel Cafe Will Organise Vinyl Sessions On The First Sunday Of Every Month
Mahalaxmi
Fast Food Restaurants
image - The Roll Company
Fast Food Restaurants

The Roll Company

They See Us Rollin': Get Hot, Delicious Vada Pav Rolls Delivered Till 4AM
Mahalaxmi
Casual Dining
image - Busago
Casual Dining

Busago

This Pan Asian Cafe In Worli Is Definite Goals!
Worli
Casual Dining
image - Angrezi Dhaba
Casual Dining

Angrezi Dhaba

Planning A Fun Evening With Family Or Friends, Drop By Angrezi Dhaba For Good Food!
Mahalaxmi
Delivery Services
image - Mandala
Delivery Services

Mandala

You Can Now Get Organic 'Farm To Fork' Food Delivered Home With Mandala
Lower Parel
Fast Food Restaurants
image - D Rajnikhant Dosa
Fast Food Restaurants

D Rajnikhant Dosa

This Mumbai Outlet Serves Varieties Of Dosas With A Modern Twist
Parel
Casual Dining
image - Howra Burger
Casual Dining

Howra Burger

This New Burger Joint In Lower Parel Serves A 7-Inch Tall Burger & We Dare You To Eat It
Lower Parel
Fast Food Restaurants
image - The Tasty Tongue
Fast Food Restaurants

The Tasty Tongue

Drop By This Newbie For Some Killer Quick Bites!
Casual Dining
image - Sheesha Sky Lounge 2.0
Casual Dining

Sheesha Sky Lounge 2.0

One Stop Destination For Herbal Hookah, North Indian Food & Amazing View
Lower Parel
Cafes
image - The Rolling Pin
Cafes

The Rolling Pin

Desserts Will Become Your Weakness After You Visit The Rolling Pin!
Lower Parel
Casual Dining
image - Foo - Asian Tapas
Casual Dining

Foo - Asian Tapas

Over 120 Asian Delights & Mind-Blowing Cocktails. Why Haven’t You Been To Foo Yet?
Lower Parel
Casual Dining
image - Quattro Ristorante
Casual Dining

Quattro Ristorante

Did You Know There's A Candle-Shaped Dessert In Town, And You Can Eat It Too?
Lower Parel
img-app-empty
Have a great recommendation for
Adarsh Nagar?
POST ON LBB
Share your search results
SHARE