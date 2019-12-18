Explore
Adarsh Nagar
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Adarsh Nagar
Cafes
Cafes
Ohri's Eatmor OCC
Satiate Your Craving For Cakes & Ice Cream At This Dessert Parlour
Adarsh Nagar
Delivery Services
Mandarin Oak
Get Delicious Authentic Chinese Delivered At Your Doorstep!
Lower Parel
Delivery Services
IndiKitchen
Ordering In Redefined With IndiKitchen!
Lower Parel
Fast Food Restaurants
Pete's Pizzeria & Kitchen
From Cheesy Pizzas To Yum Choco Lave Cake, This Outlet Has It All!
Lower Parel
Fast Food Restaurants
Famous Grill Sandwich
Start Your Day With A Delicious Chocolate Sandwich For INR 70 From Here
Lower Parel
Cafes
The Classroom By La Folie
A Chocolatier’s Dream Come True: Visit La Folie’s All New Cafe In Mahalakshmi!
Worli
Casual Dining
Za'atar
Craving For Lebanese Cuisine? Check This Out
Mahalaxmi
Fine Dining
Masque
Farm-To-Fork Goodness: Why Masque Makes For One Of The Best Restaurants In The City
Mahalaxmi
Cafes
Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters
Choose From Four Kinds Of Black Coffee At New Blue Tokai Café
Mahalaxmi
Cafes
Cafe Port
Go Retro: This Lower Parel Cafe Will Organise Vinyl Sessions On The First Sunday Of Every Month
Mahalaxmi
Fast Food Restaurants
The Roll Company
They See Us Rollin': Get Hot, Delicious Vada Pav Rolls Delivered Till 4AM
Mahalaxmi
Casual Dining
Busago
This Pan Asian Cafe In Worli Is Definite Goals!
Worli
Casual Dining
Angrezi Dhaba
Planning A Fun Evening With Family Or Friends, Drop By Angrezi Dhaba For Good Food!
Mahalaxmi
Delivery Services
Mandala
You Can Now Get Organic 'Farm To Fork' Food Delivered Home With Mandala
Lower Parel
Fast Food Restaurants
D Rajnikhant Dosa
This Mumbai Outlet Serves Varieties Of Dosas With A Modern Twist
Parel
Casual Dining
Howra Burger
This New Burger Joint In Lower Parel Serves A 7-Inch Tall Burger & We Dare You To Eat It
Lower Parel
Fast Food Restaurants
The Tasty Tongue
Drop By This Newbie For Some Killer Quick Bites!
Casual Dining
Sheesha Sky Lounge 2.0
One Stop Destination For Herbal Hookah, North Indian Food & Amazing View
Lower Parel
Cafes
The Rolling Pin
Desserts Will Become Your Weakness After You Visit The Rolling Pin!
Lower Parel
Casual Dining
Foo - Asian Tapas
Over 120 Asian Delights & Mind-Blowing Cocktails. Why Haven’t You Been To Foo Yet?
Lower Parel
Casual Dining
Quattro Ristorante
Did You Know There's A Candle-Shaped Dessert In Town, And You Can Eat It Too?
Lower Parel
