Bandra West

Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Bandra West

Art Galleries
image - What About Art?
Art Galleries

What About Art?

All For A Good Cause: Here's How You Can Donate Pads, Stuff Toys & Books For The Kids Of Darjeeling
Bandra West
Art Galleries
image - The Bombay Art Society
Art Galleries

The Bombay Art Society

One Of Bandra's Most Unusual Buildings Houses An Amazing Art Gallery
Bandra West
Art Galleries
image - The Vintage Garden
Art Galleries

The Vintage Garden

Get Your Hands On Fabulous Pottery Decor For Your Home At The Studio Potters Market In Bandra
Bandra West
Cultural Centres
image - The Bandra Base
Cultural Centres

The Bandra Base

The Bandra Base Is For Music-Lovers Who Are Tired Of Loud, Chaotic Gigs
Bandra West
Libraries
image - Maharashtra Mitra Mandal Library
Libraries

Maharashtra Mitra Mandal Library

Cheap Books, A Peaceful Reading Room And More At This Bandra Library
Bandra West
Movie Theatres
image - Le Rêve
Movie Theatres

Le Rêve

#LBBLoves: The Snacks At This Movie Hall In Bandra Are A Game-Changer
Libraries
image - Victoria Music House and Library
Libraries

Victoria Music House and Library

A Brotherly Fight Led To Two Libraries In Mahim - Both With The Same Name
Mahim
Monument
image - Sion Fort
Monument

Sion Fort

Have You Seen The Beautiful Fort Just 500 Metres Away From Sion Station?
Movie Theatres
image - Plaza Cinema
Movie Theatres

Plaza Cinema

Have You Been To This Iconic Cinema That's Almost A Century Old?
Dadar
Museums
image - Best Museum
Museums

Best Museum

Transport Geeks, The BEST Museum In Sion Is A Hidden Gem You'll Love
Sion
Museums
image - Best Bus Museum
Museums

Best Bus Museum

Skip Railway Museum This Time & Check Out This Uber Cool Transport Museum
Sion
Art Galleries
image - Nirmitee Art Connoisseurs
Art Galleries

Nirmitee Art Connoisseurs

Wedding, Mom's Birthday And More: Find The Right Gift At This Art Shop
Dadar
img-app-empty
Have a great recommendation for
Bandra West?
POST ON LBB
Share your search results
SHARE