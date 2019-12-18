Explore
TV
Shop
Categories
AFA47689-B295-49DB-A82C-6DE9FD379421
Profile
Bag
Quick Links
Categories
CHANGE CITY
Delhi-NCR
MY PROFILE
Your Orders
Your Saves
LBB Perks
QUICK LINKS
Track Order
Sell On LBB
Advertise On LBB
Careers
Terms
Contact Us
Exchange / Return Order
Bandra West
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Bandra West
filters
2841C44F-D905-4928-B36C-C034972C3324
Casual Dining
Cafes
Fast Food Restaurants
Dessert Parlours
Bakeries
Fine Dining
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Delivery Services
Liquor Stores
Street Food
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Kuai Kitchen
Fancy Asian Fare? Drop By This Cute Little Outlet In Bandra!
Bandra West
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Starboy Pizza & Shakes
From Cheesy Pizzas To Yum Shakes, This Bandra Outlet Has It All!
Bandra West
Cafes
Cafes
Easy Cappuccino
Coffee Enthusiasts? Head To Easy Cappuccino In Bandra
Bandra West
Sweet Shops
Sweet Shops
Sweet Bengal
Festive Season? Treat Yourself With These Amazing Bengali Sweets In Bandra!
Bandra West
Cafes
Cafes
Kale & Quinoa
Heath Eaters? Visit This Keto Friendly & Gluten Free Cafe In Bandra
Bandra West
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
Lokomades
Get Over Waffles & Pancakes, Gear Up For This Unique Greek Delicacy
Bandra West
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Kitchen Stories
Kitchen Stories Delivers Amazing Food To Your Doorstep!
Bandra West
Cafes
Cafes
Boojee Cafe
Only Good Vibes At Boojee Cafe In Bandra
Bandra West
Cafes
Cafes
Toffee Coffee Roasters
This Small Cafe Does Yum Pizzas & Pastas!
Bandra West
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
La Loca Maria
Experience Spanish Comfort Food At Its Best At La Loca Maria
Bandra West
Cafes
Cafes
Seeds Of Life
Seeds Of Life: Eat Good Feel Good, This Cute Healthy Cafe Now At Bandra
Bandra West
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
Ice Cream Factory
Sweet Cravings? Head To This Ice-Cream Factory In Bandra
Bandra West
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Rolls Mania
Craving For Delish Rolls? Check Out This Outlet
Bandra West
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Lemon Leaf
Order Chinese Food With A Blend Of Thai Cuisine From This Delivery Kitchen
Bandra West
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Shibuii
The Newest Entree For Pan Asian In The Heart Of Hill Road
Bandra West
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
And It Was Called Yellow
Bask In Flavours Of Yellow
Bandra West
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Curry Tales
Seafood Thalis & More: This Bandra Eatery Is Serving Authentic Coastal Delicacies
Bandra West
Cafes
Cafes
Kale & Kaffe
The World Of Healthy Eating Has One More Name On Its List
Bandra West
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Oheka
This Pretty Restaurant With Elegant Decor Offers Scrumptious Food & Drinks
Bandra West
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Meraki Chinese
Yum Chinese Food At Your Doorstep From This Amazing Delivery Kitchen!
Bandra West
Have a great recommendation for
Bandra West?
POST ON LBB
Share your search results
SHARE