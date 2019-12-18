Bandra West

Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Bandra West

Casual Dining
image - Kuai Kitchen
Casual Dining

Kuai Kitchen

Fancy Asian Fare? Drop By This Cute Little Outlet In Bandra!
Bandra West
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Starboy Pizza & Shakes
Fast Food Restaurants

Starboy Pizza & Shakes

From Cheesy Pizzas To Yum Shakes, This Bandra Outlet Has It All!
Bandra West
Cafes
image - Easy Cappuccino
Cafes

Easy Cappuccino

Coffee Enthusiasts? Head To Easy Cappuccino In Bandra
Bandra West
Sweet Shops
image - Sweet Bengal
Sweet Shops

Sweet Bengal

Festive Season? Treat Yourself With These Amazing Bengali Sweets In Bandra!
Bandra West
Cafes
image - Kale & Quinoa
Cafes

Kale & Quinoa

Heath Eaters? Visit This Keto Friendly & Gluten Free Cafe In Bandra
Bandra West
Dessert Parlours
image - Lokomades
Dessert Parlours

Lokomades

Get Over Waffles & Pancakes, Gear Up For This Unique Greek Delicacy
Bandra West
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Kitchen Stories
Fast Food Restaurants

Kitchen Stories

Kitchen Stories Delivers Amazing Food To Your Doorstep!
Bandra West
Cafes
image - Boojee Cafe
Cafes

Boojee Cafe

Only Good Vibes At Boojee Cafe In Bandra
Bandra West
Cafes
image - Toffee Coffee Roasters
Cafes

Toffee Coffee Roasters

This Small Cafe Does Yum Pizzas & Pastas!
Bandra West
Casual Dining
image - La Loca Maria
Casual Dining

La Loca Maria

Experience Spanish Comfort Food At Its Best At La Loca Maria
Bandra West
Cafes
image - Seeds Of Life
Cafes

Seeds Of Life

Seeds Of Life: Eat Good Feel Good, This Cute Healthy Cafe Now At Bandra
Bandra West
Dessert Parlours
image - Ice Cream Factory
Dessert Parlours

Ice Cream Factory

Sweet Cravings? Head To This Ice-Cream Factory In Bandra
Bandra West
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Rolls Mania
Fast Food Restaurants

Rolls Mania

Craving For Delish Rolls? Check Out This Outlet
Bandra West
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Lemon Leaf
Fast Food Restaurants

Lemon Leaf

Order Chinese Food With A Blend Of Thai Cuisine From This Delivery Kitchen
Bandra West
Casual Dining
image - Shibuii
Casual Dining

Shibuii

The Newest Entree For Pan Asian In The Heart Of Hill Road
Bandra West
Casual Dining
image - And It Was Called Yellow
Casual Dining

And It Was Called Yellow

Bask In Flavours Of Yellow
Bandra West
Casual Dining
image - Curry Tales
Casual Dining

Curry Tales

Seafood Thalis & More: This Bandra Eatery Is Serving Authentic Coastal Delicacies
Bandra West
Cafes
image - Kale & Kaffe
Cafes

Kale & Kaffe

The World Of Healthy Eating Has One More Name On Its List
Bandra West
Casual Dining
image - Oheka
Casual Dining

Oheka

This Pretty Restaurant With Elegant Decor Offers Scrumptious Food & Drinks
Bandra West
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Meraki Chinese
Fast Food Restaurants

Meraki Chinese

Yum Chinese Food At Your Doorstep From This Amazing Delivery Kitchen!
Bandra West
img-app-empty
Have a great recommendation for
Bandra West?
POST ON LBB
Share your search results
SHARE