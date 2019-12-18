Bandra West

Pet Care
image - Tail Waggers


Tail Waggers

Spa Day For Your Fave Pooch At This Bandra Doggie Spa
Bandra West
Tailors
image - Khan Boutique


Khan Boutique

Have An Outfit Emergency? This Tailor In Bandra Will Stitch You A Whole Outfit In One Day
Bandra West
Tailors
image - Rinky Dress Maker


Rinky Dress Maker

Get Gorgeous Gowns At This Little Tailor Shop In Bandra Starting From INR 750
Bandra West
Event Venues
image - Pioneer Hall


Pioneer Hall

Sign Up For A Christmas Special Woodworking Workshop In The City!
Bandra West
Florists
image - Khoja Florist


Khoja Florist

Do It For Bae: Khoja Is Our Go-To Place For Unique Flowers In Mumbai
Bandra West
Florists
image - House Of Flowers By Marry Me


House Of Flowers By Marry Me

Get Quirky Flower Bouquets Home Delivered With This Subscription Service
Bandra West
Event Planners
image - Marry Me


Marry Me

Hog And Shop: Did You Know There's An Adorable Gift Store Inside Candies?
Bandra West
Tattoo Parlour
image - Alva's Tattoo & Body Piercing Studio


Alva's Tattoo & Body Piercing Studio

An Androgynous Man's Guide To Dressing Fabulously In Mumbai
Bandra West
Event Venues
image - The Mumbai Assembly


The Mumbai Assembly

Why The Mumbai Assembly Is A Great Addition To The City's Cultural Scene
Bandra West
Tailors
image - Good Luck Sales & Service


Good Luck Sales & Service

From Tees To Handbags: Get Anything Customized At This Cool Bandra Store
Bandra West
Event Venues
image - The Cuckoo Club


The Cuckoo Club

Avoid The Monday Blues With Mumbai's Best Comedians At Big Mic Nights
Bandra West
Co-Working Spaces
image - The Hive


The Hive

Want To Learn A Brazilian Martial Art In Bandra? We Tell You How
Bandra West
Co-Working Spaces
image - 603 The CoWorking Space India


603 The CoWorking Space India

Freelancers & Entrepreneurs, Did You Know About This Super Cool Co-Working Space In Bandra?
Bandra West
Pet Care
image - Puppy Cuddles Dog Cafe


Puppy Cuddles Dog Cafe

Woof! Head To This Cafe In Khar For Your Dose Of Pawsitive Vibes
Khar
Pet Care
image - Pupstop - A Dog Boarding Centre


Pupstop - A Dog Boarding Centre

It's A Pawty: Pupstop In Bandra Will Throw A Perfect Birthday Party For Your Dog
Bandra West
Transport Services
image - Giant Starkenn Cycling World


Giant Starkenn Cycling World

Planning A Biking Adventure? Check Out This Khar Shop For Pocket-friendly Rentals
Khar
Event Venues
image - House Of Wow


House Of Wow

Head To House Of W.O.W For Pilates, Masala Bhangra And More
Bandra West
Tailors
image - Sew In Style


Sew In Style

Get Amazing Kurtas Stitched With Unique Prints From This Linking Road Shop
Khar
Tailors
image - Art Of Zari


Art Of Zari

On A Budget? This Store Will Give Your Wedding Outfits A Zari Makeover For Less
Khar
Co-Working Spaces
image - Workbay


Workbay

WiFi, AC And More: We Checked Out This Coworking Space In Santacruz
Santacruz West
Home Services
image - Eden Furnishing & Arts


Eden Furnishing & Arts

Get Cute Storage Boxes, Cushion Covers And More At This Khar Shop
Khar
Co-Working Spaces
image - Bombay Connect


Bombay Connect

Get Shit Done At This Co-Working Space In Bandra For Only INR 650 A Day
Bandra West
Pet Care
image - Pupstop - A dog Boarding Centre


Pupstop - A dog Boarding Centre

Give Your Doggo The Break They Deserve At This Swanky Boarding Centre
Mahim
Co-Working Spaces
image - WeWork


WeWork

This Event Is Bringing The Finest Hip Hop Artists To BKC And You Gotta Check It Out!
Bandra East
Event Venues
image - MMRDA Grounds


MMRDA Grounds

World's Biggest Theatrical Production Is All Set To Perform In Mumbai
Bandra East
Pet Care
image - Moe's Bed & Biscuits


Moe's Bed & Biscuits

No Mo' Kennels: This Dog-Sitter Takes Our Pooches Straight Home
Santacruz East
Artists
image - Chandrakant Bhide


Chandrakant Bhide

This Mumbai Man Makes Portraits Of Famous People Using His Typewriter
Dadar
