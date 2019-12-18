Bandra West

Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Bandra West

Food Stores
image - Godrej Nature’s Basket
Food Stores

Godrej Nature’s Basket

Try World's Oldest Alcohol At Godrej Nature’s Basket
Bandra West
Food Stores
image - Mini Crawford
Food Stores

Mini Crawford

We Found A Mini Crawford In Bandra & It's Everything A Foodie Needs
Bandra West
Meat Shops
image - Off The Hook
Meat Shops

Off The Hook

Foodies, Grab An Authentic Korean Meal At A New Weekend Pop Up In Bandra
Bandra West
Food Stores
image - The Farmers Store
Food Stores

The Farmers Store

Go Organic: This Farmers Store In Bandra Has The Best Local Produce
Bandra West
Food Stores
image - Rostaa
Food Stores

Rostaa

Ain't Nobody Got Time For Chaat: Healthy Snacking Options You Can Munch On Instead
Bandra West
Food Stores
image - A Saluti
Food Stores

A Saluti

Subway No More: Make Your Own Gourmet Sandwiches At This Store
Food Stores
image - Fruitique
Food Stores

Fruitique

Organic Fruits, Veggies & Different Kinds Of Cheese: Have You Checked Out Fruitique In Bandra?
Khar
Food Stores
image - Foodhall
Food Stores

Foodhall

This Just In: Foodhall Has A New Four-Storey Outlet On Linking Road
Santacruz West
Food Stores
image - Arome
Food Stores

Arome

Get Strawberry Raisins, Coffee Almonds And Pani Puri Cashews From This Shop
Santacruz West
Food Stores
image - Entisi Chocolatier
Food Stores

Entisi Chocolatier

Chocoholics, Enter The World Of Exquisite Handcrafted Chocolates At Entisi Chocolatier
Santacruz West
Dairy Farms
image - Aarey Energee
Dairy Farms

Aarey Energee

When Was The Last Time You Had A Bottle Of Energee Milk?
Dharavi
Food Stores
image - Zorabian Chicken
Food Stores

Zorabian Chicken

Go All Natural With These Steroids Free Chicken!
Santacruz West
Delivery Services
image - Pack-A-Pav
Delivery Services

Pack-A-Pav

Bandra's Favourite Pack-A-Pav Is Coming To Juhu, And We've Got All The Deets
Juhu
Food Stores
image - Yours Truly Chheda
Food Stores

Yours Truly Chheda

Snacks, Dry Fruits & Other Goodies: This Store Is For All Things Healthy
Dadar
Food Stores
image - Konkan Bazar
Food Stores

Konkan Bazar

With Love, From The Konkan: Get Traditional Masalas, Flours, Pickles And More At This Hidden Gem
Dadar
Food Stores
image - O'Leaf
Food Stores

O'Leaf

Cookbooks & Fresh Farm Produce: This Store Is A Dream For Those Who Love Cooking
Matunga
Food Stores
image - Mysore Concerns
Food Stores

Mysore Concerns

Smell That Brew: Mysore Concerns In Matunga Is The Best Place To Get Your Coffee
Matunga
img-app-empty
Have a great recommendation for
Bandra West?
POST ON LBB
Share your search results
SHARE