Bandra West
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Bandra West
Godrej Nature’s Basket
Try World's Oldest Alcohol At Godrej Nature’s Basket
Bandra West
Food Stores
Food Stores
Mini Crawford
We Found A Mini Crawford In Bandra & It's Everything A Foodie Needs
Bandra West
Meat Shops
Meat Shops
Off The Hook
Foodies, Grab An Authentic Korean Meal At A New Weekend Pop Up In Bandra
Bandra West
Food Stores
Food Stores
The Farmers Store
Go Organic: This Farmers Store In Bandra Has The Best Local Produce
Bandra West
Food Stores
Food Stores
Rostaa
Ain't Nobody Got Time For Chaat: Healthy Snacking Options You Can Munch On Instead
Bandra West
Food Stores
Food Stores
A Saluti
Subway No More: Make Your Own Gourmet Sandwiches At This Store
Food Stores
Food Stores
Fruitique
Organic Fruits, Veggies & Different Kinds Of Cheese: Have You Checked Out Fruitique In Bandra?
Khar
Food Stores
Food Stores
Foodhall
This Just In: Foodhall Has A New Four-Storey Outlet On Linking Road
Santacruz West
Food Stores
Food Stores
Arome
Get Strawberry Raisins, Coffee Almonds And Pani Puri Cashews From This Shop
Santacruz West
Food Stores
Food Stores
Entisi Chocolatier
Chocoholics, Enter The World Of Exquisite Handcrafted Chocolates At Entisi Chocolatier
Santacruz West
Dairy Farms
Dairy Farms
Aarey Energee
When Was The Last Time You Had A Bottle Of Energee Milk?
Dharavi
Food Stores
Food Stores
Zorabian Chicken
Go All Natural With These Steroids Free Chicken!
Santacruz West
Delivery Services
Delivery Services
Pack-A-Pav
Bandra's Favourite Pack-A-Pav Is Coming To Juhu, And We've Got All The Deets
Juhu
Food Stores
Food Stores
Yours Truly Chheda
Snacks, Dry Fruits & Other Goodies: This Store Is For All Things Healthy
Dadar
Food Stores
Food Stores
Konkan Bazar
With Love, From The Konkan: Get Traditional Masalas, Flours, Pickles And More At This Hidden Gem
Dadar
Food Stores
Food Stores
O'Leaf
Cookbooks & Fresh Farm Produce: This Store Is A Dream For Those Who Love Cooking
Matunga
Food Stores
Food Stores
Mysore Concerns
Smell That Brew: Mysore Concerns In Matunga Is The Best Place To Get Your Coffee
Matunga
