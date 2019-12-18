Bandra West

Travel Services
image - Broken Compass
Broken Compass

Broken Compass

Broken Compass: This Travel Planning Service Gives Your Trip Direction
Bandra West
Bandra West
Hostels
image - Cohostel
Cohostel

Cohostel

Cosy Bunks & Rooftop Breakfast: Stay At This Hip New Hostel In Bandra
Bandra West
Bandra West
Hostels
image - Horn Ok Please Hostel
Hostels

Horn Ok Please Hostel

Did You Know That There's A Backpackers Hostel In Bandra & It's Located In A 100-Year Old Bungalow?
Bandra West
Bandra West
Hostels
image - Basti - A Backpackers Hostel
Hostels

Basti - A Backpackers Hostel

This Backpackers Hostel Is Colourful, Spacious & Will Cost Just INR 699 Per Night
Santacruz West
Santacruz West
Travel Services
image - Slumgods Tours and Travel
Travel Services

Slumgods Tours and Travel

If You've Always Meant To Explore Dharavi, This All-Inclusive Tour Is For You
Hotels
image - Trident Hotel
Hotels

Trident Hotel

A Pretty Sweet Deal: This Hotel's Patisserie Has Happy Hours On Weekdays
Bandra East
Bandra East
Homestays
image - Soho House
Soho House

Soho House

Work, Meet, Eat, Drink, Relax: Soho House Mumbai Is Finally Here
Santacruz West
Santacruz West
Hotels
image - JC CHALET
JC CHALET

JC CHALET

We've Found The Most Gorgeous Bed & Breakfast Spot In Mumbai
Juhu
Juhu
Hotels
image - Citizen Hotel
Hotels

Citizen Hotel

No Time For A Break? Stay At This City Hotel Where All Rooms Face The Sea
Juhu
Juhu
Hostels
image - Locomo Hostel
Hostels

Locomo Hostel

Stay At This Cosy Backpackers Hostel Next Time You Visit Mumbai
Vile Parle East
Vile Parle East
Hotels
image - JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu
Hotels

JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu

Unlimited Desserts & More: JW Marriott's Buffets Can't Be Missed
Juhu
Juhu
