Bhandup

Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Bhandup

Casual Dining
image - Mi Hi Koli
Casual Dining

Mi Hi Koli

Drop By This Outlet For Some North Indian Delights!
Bhandup
Dessert Parlours
image - Scoop Gelateria
Dessert Parlours

Scoop Gelateria

Gelato, Sorbet & More: This Bhandup Dessert Parlor Is Wooing Peeps With Their Innovative Flavours
Bhandup
Casual Dining
image - Liberty La Classique
Casual Dining

Liberty La Classique

Cheap Food, Booze And Free Chakna At Liberty La Classique In Kandivali
Kandivali West
Sweet Shops
image - Ornamental Mithai
Sweet Shops

Ornamental Mithai

Mulund Has A New Venue For Some Amazing Mithais!
Mulund West
Casual Dining
image - Stone Oven
Casual Dining

Stone Oven

Found A Hidden Gem In Mulund
Mulund West
Casual Dining
image - Sorriso Brasserie & Bar
Casual Dining

Sorriso Brasserie & Bar

Visit This Amazing Restaurant With Delicious Food
Mulund West
Cafes
image - Chaayos
Cafes

Chaayos

Chaayos: A Place For All The Chai Lovers In The City
Mulund West
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Gathering Ground
Fast Food Restaurants

Gathering Ground

Tucked Away In Mulund Is A Little Restaurant Which You Shouldn’t Miss!
Mulund West
Cafes
image - Farm Cafe
Cafes

Farm Cafe

The Farm Cafe For More Healthy Options & Pretty Decor
Mulund West
Casual Dining
image - Ph Se Food
Casual Dining

Ph Se Food

This Quirky Restaurant In Mulund With All-Day Dining Will Lighten Your Mood
Mulund West
Cafes
image - Coffee By Di Bella
Cafes

Coffee By Di Bella

Craving A Freakshake, But Don't Know Where To Go? This Place Got You Covered
Mulund West
Cafes
image - Imagine Cafe
Cafes

Imagine Cafe

Imagine Café At Mulund West Has Crazy Good Vegan Food
Mulund West
Casual Dining
image - Bindaas Begum Rockin' Raja
Casual Dining

Bindaas Begum Rockin' Raja

This New Mulund Restaurant Serves Palatable Food & Has Pretty Interiors
Mulund West
Delivery Services
image - Olive Achaar
Delivery Services

Olive Achaar

Momos, Thukpa & Boozy Desserts: We Love This Food Delivery Service In Powai
Powai
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Maddu Mess
Fast Food Restaurants

Maddu Mess

Had A Late Night In Powai? Head To Maddu's Mess For 4.30AM Breakfast
Powai
Casual Dining
image - The Bhookh Bungla
Casual Dining

The Bhookh Bungla

Wiggle, Wiggle: Make Your Instagram Lit With These Spectacular 3D Jelly Cakes
Powai
Delivery Services
image - Curry Culture
Delivery Services

Curry Culture

Craving Indian & Mughlai Food? This Delivery Kitchen Does It The Best
Powai
Street Food
image - Shree Kutchi Dabeli
Street Food

Shree Kutchi Dabeli

Cheesy Dabeli In A Cone At Just INR 20 Is Now A Reality
Mulund West
Fast Food Restaurants
image - The Naple's Pizzeria
Fast Food Restaurants

The Naple's Pizzeria

Lunch At The Naple's Pizzeria Is Just Exceptional & On Point
Powai
Casual Dining
image - Queen's Kitchen & Mocktails
Casual Dining

Queen's Kitchen & Mocktails

Enjoy Unlimited Mocktails With Your Buffet For INR 475 At This Swanky All-Veg Mulund Eatery
Mulund West
Bakeries
image - Bonnie's Bakery
Bakeries

Bonnie's Bakery

Wanna Find Paris In Mumbai? Head To This Awesome French-Inspired Bakery
Mulund West
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Cafe Bambai
Fast Food Restaurants

Cafe Bambai

Mumbai Style: Savour Scrumptious Food & Admire Quirky Decor At Cafe Bambai
Mulund West
