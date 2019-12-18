Bhayandar

Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Bhayandar

Casual Dining
image - Swaadam
Casual Dining

Swaadam

All Things Cheese? This Restaurant Is Worth Revisiting!
Bhayandar
Casual Dining
image - Zaika Restaurant & Party Hall
Casual Dining

Zaika Restaurant & Party Hall

This Fine-Dine Restaurant Is Perfect For All Your Family Get-Togethers!
Bhayandar
Casual Dining
image - Not Just Parathas
Casual Dining

Not Just Parathas

Enjoy Good Food With Friends & Family At This Outlet
Bhayandar
Dessert Parlours
image - Bombay Kulfi
Dessert Parlours

Bombay Kulfi

This New Outlet In Bhayander West Serves Some Yum Kulfis
Bhayandar
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Food Adda
Fast Food Restaurants

Food Adda

Not For The Faint Hearted: This Eatery Doles Out Cheesy Wonders And You Will Love Them
Bhayandar
Parks
image - Seven Wonders Park
Parks

Seven Wonders Park

Check Out All The Seven Wonders Of The World At This Park In Pune
Pune
Fast Food Restaurants
image - The Mill
Fast Food Restaurants

The Mill

Rice Bowls With A Twist!
Mira Road
Bars
image - Breathe
Bars

Breathe

Dim Lights, Soothing Music And Good Food, Drop By This Place ASAP
Mira Road
Casual Dining
image - Kokani Katta
Casual Dining

Kokani Katta

Indulge Yourself In Some Scrumptious Seafood which You Can't Resist
Mira Road
Cafes
image - Stadia Sports Cafe
Cafes

Stadia Sports Cafe

A Sports-Themed Cafe For Unique Drinks And Delicious Food
Mira Road
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Kamats Restaurant
Fast Food Restaurants

Kamats Restaurant

How Many Of You Can Say That You Eaten At This Legendary Eatery?
Mira Road
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Fusion Dosawala
Fast Food Restaurants

Fusion Dosawala

This Food Stall On Mira Road Serves Around 50 Varieties Of Tasty Fusion Dosas
Mira Road
Cafes
image - Mokoholic Juice Bar & Cafe
Cafes

Mokoholic Juice Bar & Cafe

Mokoholic! Drop By This Newbie In Town
Mira Road
Casual Dining
image - The Wicked Spoon
Casual Dining

The Wicked Spoon

Play Board Games And Hog On 'Chinese Khichdi' At This Mira Road Eatery
Mira Road
Monument
image - Vasai Fort
Monument

Vasai Fort

#HappydentSparklingSmile: Sign Up For Walks Of Smiles To Explore Vasai Fort Like A Local!
Vasai
Casual Dining
image - Mumbai Menu
Casual Dining

Mumbai Menu

Visit This Newly Opened Outlet For Its Artsy Decor & Delicious Food!
Mira Road
Casual Dining
image - Tarangan Grill & Barbeque
Casual Dining

Tarangan Grill & Barbeque

Escaping Mumbai? Stop By This Restaurant For Grilled Delicacies And BYOB
Vasai
