Borivali West

Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Borivali West

Accessories
image - Choice Nx
Accessories

Choice Nx

This Exclusive Bag Store Has Got A Whole Lot Of Amazing Bags & Pouches
Borivali West
Clothing Stores
image - Elegance
Clothing Stores

Elegance

Kalamkari, Ikkat or Hand Block Print? This Place Has It All
Borivali West
Gift Shops
image - Premji's Gift Shop
Gift Shops

Premji's Gift Shop

Greeting Cards, Uncommon Gifts, Quirky Stationery, Unique Home Decor All Under One Roof
Borivali West
Gift Shops
image - Planet Shoppe
Gift Shops

Planet Shoppe

Planet Shoppe, A One-Stop Gift Shop Will Take You Back To Your Childhood
Borivali West
Accessories
image - Baginnov
Accessories

Baginnov

Baginnov In Borivali Is A Mall For Everything Bags And Here's Why You Should Check It Out
Borivali West
Gift Shops
image - Dazzle Your Party
Gift Shops

Dazzle Your Party

Dazzle Your Party Will Help You Do Up Your Room For Any Occasion Starting At INR 500
Borivali West
Boutiques
image - Banjaran Boutique
Boutiques

Banjaran Boutique

Ladies, Have Your Fabric And Wear It Too At This One Stop Boutique In Borivali
Borivali West
Gift Shops
image - Florida
Gift Shops

Florida

This Store Sells Everything From A-Z To Help You Set Up Your Home
Borivali West
Clothing Stores
image - Swaroopa Designer Sarees Studio
Clothing Stores

Swaroopa Designer Sarees Studio

Saree Not Sorry: This Store In Borivali Does Affordable & Beautiful Outfits
Borivali West
Clothing Stores
image - Tirumala
Clothing Stores

Tirumala

OMG! This Fabric Store Is The Answer To All Your Festive Woes
Borivali West
Clothing Stores
image - Ajay Arvindbhai Khatri
Clothing Stores

Ajay Arvindbhai Khatri

Men, It's Time To Make A Style Statement With This Ethnic Store In Borivali
Borivali West
Malls
image - Indraprastha Shopping Center
Malls

Indraprastha Shopping Center

An Underground Mobile Market, Sounds Phoney, Doesn't It?
Borivali West
Book Stores
image - Atul Book Centre
Book Stores

Atul Book Centre

Buy Any Second Hand Book At This Store For As Low As INR 20
Borivali West
Home Décor Stores
image - Shangar
Home Décor Stores

Shangar

We Found Our Own Tiny Version Of IKEA And You Will Love It
Borivali West
Accessories
image - Choice Centre
Accessories

Choice Centre

This Shop In Borivali Sells A Variety Of Bags Starting At Only INR 200
Borivali West
Stationery Stores
image - Anupam Stationery Superstore
Stationery Stores

Anupam Stationery Superstore

This Superstore In Borivali Should Be Your One-Stop Destination For All Your Stationeries
Borivali West
Book Stores
image - Books Plaza
Book Stores

Books Plaza

Buy A Book, Return It Within A Month And Get 75% Cash Back At This Borivali Bookshop
Borivali West
Clothing Stores
image - Cotton Cottage
Clothing Stores

Cotton Cottage

Kurtas, Sarees And More: We Love The Fresh Prints At Cotton Cottage
Borivali West
Clothing Stores
image - Mohit Jaipuri Product
Clothing Stores

Mohit Jaipuri Product

This Special Store At Raghuleela Kandivali Has Experimental Designs For Kurtis And Tops
Kandivali West
Clothing Stores
image - Sankalp Bandhej
Clothing Stores

Sankalp Bandhej

Love Bandhani? This Special City Store Is Sure To Make You Swoon
Kandivali West
Department Stores
image - Mumuso
Department Stores

Mumuso

Quirky Stationery, Rainbow Hues & More: We're In Love With This Korean Brand
Kandivali West
Clothing Stores
image - Prink Fit
Clothing Stores

Prink Fit

Shimmery Jumpsuits, Satin Tops Or Polka Dresses: This Boutique Has It All
Boutiques
image - Arshia Fashion House
Boutiques

Arshia Fashion House

Handmade Soaps, Perfumes & Apparel: There's Nothing Not To Love At Kandivali's Arshia
Kandivali West
Accessories
image - JB Collections
Accessories

JB Collections

JB Collections At Kandivali's Got Amazing Statement Jewellery
Kandivali West
Jewellery Shops
image - Tapasyaa Jewellery & Accessories
Jewellery Shops

Tapasyaa Jewellery & Accessories

Pastel Beaded Neckpieces Or Kundan Earrings: This Store Is Paradise For Jewellery Lovers
Kandivali West
Boutiques
image - Doree
Boutiques

Doree

Ethnic Designer Wear Heaven: This Boutique Is Where You Need To Head To
Kandivali East
Clothing Stores
image - Indian Threads
Clothing Stores

Indian Threads

Floral Printed Shirts, Solid Textures & More: Men, Bookmark This Chic Shirt Brand
Kandivali West
Clothing Stores
image - Desire
Clothing Stores

Desire

Baap Ka Maal Or 4 Play: This New Burger Joint Is Slaying It With Its Delicious Fare
Andheri West
Handicrafts Stores
image - Kraft Idea
Handicrafts Stores

Kraft Idea

Ethnic Jewellery, Handpainted Kettles & More: We're In Love With This Homegrown Gifting Store
Kandivali East
Department Stores
image - Miniso
Department Stores

Miniso

Practical Meets Cute At This One-Stop-Shop
Kandivali East
Jewellery Shops
image - Pearl Imitation Jewellery
Jewellery Shops

Pearl Imitation Jewellery

Small & Chic: This Jewellery Kiosk Is Just What You've Been Looking For
Kandivali East
Bath & Body Stores
image - Health & Glow
Bath & Body Stores

Health & Glow

Health & Glow Will Sort Out All Your Personal Grooming Needs
Kandivali East
Clothing Stores
image - Peter England
Clothing Stores

Peter England

Men, Up Your Style Game With Shirts & Formal Wear From Peter England
Kandivali East
Clothing Stores
image - AND Store
Clothing Stores

AND Store

Swag Quotient: This Fun Brand Has Just The Attire You Need
Kandivali East
