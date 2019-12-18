Explore
TV
Shop
Categories
AFA47689-B295-49DB-A82C-6DE9FD379421
Profile
Bag
Quick Links
Categories
CHANGE CITY
Delhi-NCR
MY PROFILE
Your Orders
Your Saves
LBB Perks
QUICK LINKS
Track Order
Sell On LBB
Advertise On LBB
Careers
Terms
Contact Us
Exchange / Return Order
Borivali West
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Borivali West
filters
2841C44F-D905-4928-B36C-C034972C3324
Clothing Stores
Boutiques
Department Stores
Jewellery Shops
Accessories
Bath & Body Stores
Handicrafts Stores
Accessories
Accessories
Choice Nx
This Exclusive Bag Store Has Got A Whole Lot Of Amazing Bags & Pouches
Borivali West
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Elegance
Kalamkari, Ikkat or Hand Block Print? This Place Has It All
Borivali West
Gift Shops
Gift Shops
Premji's Gift Shop
Greeting Cards, Uncommon Gifts, Quirky Stationery, Unique Home Decor All Under One Roof
Borivali West
Gift Shops
Gift Shops
Planet Shoppe
Planet Shoppe, A One-Stop Gift Shop Will Take You Back To Your Childhood
Borivali West
Accessories
Accessories
Baginnov
Baginnov In Borivali Is A Mall For Everything Bags And Here's Why You Should Check It Out
Borivali West
Gift Shops
Gift Shops
Dazzle Your Party
Dazzle Your Party Will Help You Do Up Your Room For Any Occasion Starting At INR 500
Borivali West
Boutiques
Boutiques
Banjaran Boutique
Ladies, Have Your Fabric And Wear It Too At This One Stop Boutique In Borivali
Borivali West
Gift Shops
Gift Shops
Florida
This Store Sells Everything From A-Z To Help You Set Up Your Home
Borivali West
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Swaroopa Designer Sarees Studio
Saree Not Sorry: This Store In Borivali Does Affordable & Beautiful Outfits
Borivali West
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Tirumala
OMG! This Fabric Store Is The Answer To All Your Festive Woes
Borivali West
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Ajay Arvindbhai Khatri
Men, It's Time To Make A Style Statement With This Ethnic Store In Borivali
Borivali West
Malls
Malls
Indraprastha Shopping Center
An Underground Mobile Market, Sounds Phoney, Doesn't It?
Borivali West
Book Stores
Book Stores
Atul Book Centre
Buy Any Second Hand Book At This Store For As Low As INR 20
Borivali West
Home Décor Stores
Home Décor Stores
Shangar
We Found Our Own Tiny Version Of IKEA And You Will Love It
Borivali West
Accessories
Accessories
Choice Centre
This Shop In Borivali Sells A Variety Of Bags Starting At Only INR 200
Borivali West
Stationery Stores
Stationery Stores
Anupam Stationery Superstore
This Superstore In Borivali Should Be Your One-Stop Destination For All Your Stationeries
Borivali West
Book Stores
Book Stores
Books Plaza
Buy A Book, Return It Within A Month And Get 75% Cash Back At This Borivali Bookshop
Borivali West
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Cotton Cottage
Kurtas, Sarees And More: We Love The Fresh Prints At Cotton Cottage
Borivali West
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Mohit Jaipuri Product
This Special Store At Raghuleela Kandivali Has Experimental Designs For Kurtis And Tops
Kandivali West
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Sankalp Bandhej
Love Bandhani? This Special City Store Is Sure To Make You Swoon
Kandivali West
Department Stores
Department Stores
Mumuso
Quirky Stationery, Rainbow Hues & More: We're In Love With This Korean Brand
Kandivali West
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Prink Fit
Shimmery Jumpsuits, Satin Tops Or Polka Dresses: This Boutique Has It All
Boutiques
Boutiques
Arshia Fashion House
Handmade Soaps, Perfumes & Apparel: There's Nothing Not To Love At Kandivali's Arshia
Kandivali West
Accessories
Accessories
JB Collections
JB Collections At Kandivali's Got Amazing Statement Jewellery
Kandivali West
Jewellery Shops
Jewellery Shops
Tapasyaa Jewellery & Accessories
Pastel Beaded Neckpieces Or Kundan Earrings: This Store Is Paradise For Jewellery Lovers
Kandivali West
Boutiques
Boutiques
Doree
Ethnic Designer Wear Heaven: This Boutique Is Where You Need To Head To
Kandivali East
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Indian Threads
Floral Printed Shirts, Solid Textures & More: Men, Bookmark This Chic Shirt Brand
Kandivali West
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Desire
Baap Ka Maal Or 4 Play: This New Burger Joint Is Slaying It With Its Delicious Fare
Andheri West
Handicrafts Stores
Handicrafts Stores
Kraft Idea
Ethnic Jewellery, Handpainted Kettles & More: We're In Love With This Homegrown Gifting Store
Kandivali East
Department Stores
Department Stores
Miniso
Practical Meets Cute At This One-Stop-Shop
Kandivali East
Jewellery Shops
Jewellery Shops
Pearl Imitation Jewellery
Small & Chic: This Jewellery Kiosk Is Just What You've Been Looking For
Kandivali East
Bath & Body Stores
Bath & Body Stores
Health & Glow
Health & Glow Will Sort Out All Your Personal Grooming Needs
Kandivali East
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Peter England
Men, Up Your Style Game With Shirts & Formal Wear From Peter England
Kandivali East
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
AND Store
Swag Quotient: This Fun Brand Has Just The Attire You Need
Kandivali East
Have a great recommendation for
Borivali West?
POST ON LBB
Share your search results
SHARE