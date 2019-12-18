Explore
Byculla
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Byculla
Casual Dining
Fast Food Restaurants
Cafes
Dessert Parlours
Bakeries
Fine Dining
Delivery Services
Sweet Shops
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Liquor Stores
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Essence - Comfort Inn Heritage
Byculla Has A Hidden Treasure That Is Yet To Be Discovered!
Byculla
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Superheroes Bistro
A Superhero Themed Cafe In Byculla Offers Some Amazing Burger Combos
Byculla
Cafes
Cafes
Hufflepuff
Potterheads, Pay Attention: There Is A Cafe Named Hufflepuff In Mumbai
Byculla
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Sarvi Restaurant
Seekh And You Shall Find: This Iconic SoBo Joint Whips Up The Best Kainchi Kebabs
Byculla
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Haji Tikka Corner
So Yum: Have A Plate Of Juicy Seekh Kebabs For INR 100 At This Hidden Gem
Byculla
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Crostini 18
This Mazgaon Eatery Offers A Range Of Sumptuous Savoury Cones
Mazgaon
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
The J
It's Fry-O-Clock: The J Has Opened A New Outlet In Mazgaon & We're Getting Those Loaded Fries
Mansingh Road
Bakeries
Bakeries
Roshan Bakery & Restaurant
We Tell You Why Roshan Bakery & Restaurant Has The Best Parsi Food In Town
Mazgaon
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Al Kebabi
Craving For Mughlai Food? Al Kabebi Is Indeed An Indulging Experience
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Prince Shawarma
This Place Does A Variety Of Shawarma & You Must Try Them All
Kumbharwada
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
The Tasty Tongue
Drop By This Newbie For Some Killer Quick Bites!
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
Taj Ice Cream
You'll Love The Creamy, Hand-Churned Ice Cream At This Hidden Gem In Bohri Mohalla
Mandvi
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Surti 12 Handi
Get Mutton Paaya & Nalli Nihari For Just INR 150 At This 80-Year-Old Eatery
Grant Road
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Sukri's Biryani House
This Small SoBo Joint Makes Mughlai Mutton Biryani That Is To Die For
Mandvi
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Imam Sharbathwala
Beat The Heat While Shopping For Antiques In Chor Bazar At This Hidden Gem!
Kumbharwada
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Shalimar Restaurant
Grab Five Of Your Friends To Gorge On This Epic Raan Biryani At Shalimar
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Noor Mohammadi Hotel
If Munnabhai Were Your Friend This Is Where He'd Tell You To Eat
Mandvi
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
D Rajnikhant Dosa
This Mumbai Outlet Serves Varieties Of Dosas With A Modern Twist
Parel
Sweet Shops
Sweet Shops
Burhanpur Mawa Jalebi
Sweet, Sweet Cravings: The Mawa Jalebi At This SoBo Stall Is Out Of This World
Mandvi
Sweet Shops
Sweet Shops
Suleman Usman Mithaiwala
Suleman Usman Mithaiwala On Mohammed Ali Road Serves Authentic Desi Sweets
Mandvi
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Famous Grill Sandwich
Start Your Day With A Delicious Chocolate Sandwich For INR 70 From Here
Lower Parel
Delivery Services
Delivery Services
Mandarin Oak
Get Delicious Authentic Chinese Delivered At Your Doorstep!
Lower Parel
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Kakori House
You Should Try The Melt-In-Your-Mouth Kebabs At Kakori House
Grant Road
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Angrezi Dhaba
Planning A Fun Evening With Family Or Friends, Drop By Angrezi Dhaba For Good Food!
Mahalaxmi
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
Punjab Sind
Legendary Punjab Sindh Dairy Is Now In South Mumbai
Mumbai Central
