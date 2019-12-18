Byculla

Casual Dining
image - Essence - Comfort Inn Heritage
Casual Dining

Essence - Comfort Inn Heritage

Byculla Has A Hidden Treasure That Is Yet To Be Discovered!
Byculla
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Superheroes Bistro
Fast Food Restaurants

Superheroes Bistro

A Superhero Themed Cafe In Byculla Offers Some Amazing Burger Combos
Byculla
Cafes
image - Hufflepuff
Cafes

Hufflepuff

Potterheads, Pay Attention: There Is A Cafe Named Hufflepuff In Mumbai
Byculla
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Sarvi Restaurant
Fast Food Restaurants

Sarvi Restaurant

Seekh And You Shall Find: This Iconic SoBo Joint Whips Up The Best Kainchi Kebabs
Byculla
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Haji Tikka Corner
Fast Food Restaurants

Haji Tikka Corner

So Yum: Have A Plate Of Juicy Seekh Kebabs For INR 100 At This Hidden Gem
Byculla
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Crostini 18
Fast Food Restaurants

Crostini 18

This Mazgaon Eatery Offers A Range Of Sumptuous Savoury Cones
Mazgaon
Fast Food Restaurants
image - The J
Fast Food Restaurants

The J

It's Fry-O-Clock: The J Has Opened A New Outlet In Mazgaon & We're Getting Those Loaded Fries
Mansingh Road
Bakeries
image - Roshan Bakery & Restaurant
Bakeries

Roshan Bakery & Restaurant

We Tell You Why Roshan Bakery & Restaurant Has The Best Parsi Food In Town
Mazgaon
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Al Kebabi
Fast Food Restaurants

Al Kebabi

Craving For Mughlai Food? Al Kabebi Is Indeed An Indulging Experience
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Prince Shawarma
Fast Food Restaurants

Prince Shawarma

This Place Does A Variety Of Shawarma & You Must Try Them All
Kumbharwada
Fast Food Restaurants
image - The Tasty Tongue
Fast Food Restaurants

The Tasty Tongue

Drop By This Newbie For Some Killer Quick Bites!
Dessert Parlours
image - Taj Ice Cream
Dessert Parlours

Taj Ice Cream

You'll Love The Creamy, Hand-Churned Ice Cream At This Hidden Gem In Bohri Mohalla
Mandvi
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Surti 12 Handi
Fast Food Restaurants

Surti 12 Handi

Get Mutton Paaya & Nalli Nihari For Just INR 150 At This 80-Year-Old Eatery
Grant Road
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Sukri's Biryani House
Fast Food Restaurants

Sukri's Biryani House

This Small SoBo Joint Makes Mughlai Mutton Biryani That Is To Die For
Mandvi
Juice & Milkshake Shops
image - Imam Sharbathwala
Juice & Milkshake Shops

Imam Sharbathwala

Beat The Heat While Shopping For Antiques In Chor Bazar At This Hidden Gem!
Kumbharwada
Casual Dining
image - Shalimar Restaurant
Casual Dining

Shalimar Restaurant

Grab Five Of Your Friends To Gorge On This Epic Raan Biryani At Shalimar
Casual Dining
image - Noor Mohammadi Hotel
Casual Dining

Noor Mohammadi Hotel

If Munnabhai Were Your Friend This Is Where He'd Tell You To Eat
Mandvi
Fast Food Restaurants
image - D Rajnikhant Dosa
Fast Food Restaurants

D Rajnikhant Dosa

This Mumbai Outlet Serves Varieties Of Dosas With A Modern Twist
Parel
Sweet Shops
image - Burhanpur Mawa Jalebi
Sweet Shops

Burhanpur Mawa Jalebi

Sweet, Sweet Cravings: The Mawa Jalebi At This SoBo Stall Is Out Of This World
Mandvi
Sweet Shops
image - Suleman Usman Mithaiwala
Sweet Shops

Suleman Usman Mithaiwala

Suleman Usman Mithaiwala On Mohammed Ali Road Serves Authentic Desi Sweets
Mandvi
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Famous Grill Sandwich
Fast Food Restaurants

Famous Grill Sandwich

Start Your Day With A Delicious Chocolate Sandwich For INR 70 From Here
Lower Parel
Delivery Services
image - Mandarin Oak
Delivery Services

Mandarin Oak

Get Delicious Authentic Chinese Delivered At Your Doorstep!
Lower Parel
Casual Dining
image - Kakori House
Casual Dining

Kakori House

You Should Try The Melt-In-Your-Mouth Kebabs At Kakori House
Grant Road
Casual Dining
image - Angrezi Dhaba
Casual Dining

Angrezi Dhaba

Planning A Fun Evening With Family Or Friends, Drop By Angrezi Dhaba For Good Food!
Mahalaxmi
Dessert Parlours
image - Punjab Sind
Dessert Parlours

Punjab Sind

Legendary Punjab Sindh Dairy Is Now In South Mumbai
Mumbai Central
