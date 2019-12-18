Byculla

Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Byculla

Home Décor Stores
image - The Golden Triangle
Home Décor Stores

The Golden Triangle

The Golden Triangle In Byculla Is One Of The Prettiest Decor Stores We've Seen In The City
Byculla
Home Décor Stores
image - The Great Eastern Home
Home Décor Stores

The Great Eastern Home

Living Luxe At This Beautiful Byculla Store In A Historic Mill
Byculla
Home Décor Stores
image - Ficus Fine Living
Home Décor Stores

Ficus Fine Living

Figurines To Furniture: Make A Statement With All Things Pretty From This Brand
Byculla
Accessories
image - Vintage Watches
Accessories

Vintage Watches

Rolex, Seiko Or Rado: This Shop In Chor Bazar Sells Original Vintage Watches For Cheap
Kumbharwada
Home Décor Stores
image - Mansoori Curio Shop
Home Décor Stores

Mansoori Curio Shop

This Shop In Chor Bazaar Has Everything Antique At Reasonsable Prices!
Kumbharwada
Furniture Stores
image - The Grand Trunk Funiture
Furniture Stores

The Grand Trunk Funiture

An Absolutely Gorgeous Store For Vintage Furniture In Kumbharwada
Kumbharwada
Musical Instrument Stores
image - Haji Ebrahim Record Store
Musical Instrument Stores

Haji Ebrahim Record Store

Go Back In Time & Disc-cover Vinyls At This 50-Year-Old Chor Bazaar Shop
Kumbharwada
Markets
image - Bhendi Bazaar
Markets

Bhendi Bazaar

Ladies, Line Up: Here's Where You Can Buy Gorgeous Mojris For INR 250
Bhuleshwar
Home Décor Stores
image - Gaia Pottery
Home Décor Stores

Gaia Pottery

Setting Up A Window-Garden? Check Out The Gorgeous Ceramic Pots At Gaia
Parel
Furniture Stores
image - Bark & Groove
Furniture Stores

Bark & Groove

This Mumbai Couple Makes Bespoke Furniture Inspired By Art & Culture
Lower Parel
Markets
image - Lalbaug Spice Market
Markets

Lalbaug Spice Market

#LBBPhotoStory: Lalbaug's Spice Market Is A Delicious Treat For The Senses
Parel
Markets
image - Chor Bazaar
Markets

Chor Bazaar

Polaroids, Typewriters & More: A Hipster's Guide To Chor Bazaar
Kumbharwada
Clothing Stores
image - Shah Valamji Hansraj
Clothing Stores

Shah Valamji Hansraj

Blast From The Past: Buy 25 Shades Of Gorgeous Bandhani Cloth From Here
Marine Lines
Home Décor Stores
image - Ram Metal
Home Décor Stores

Ram Metal

Write It Up: These Funky Letters And Neon Signage Will Brighten Up Your Room
Bhuleshwar
Accessories
image - Miitzee
Accessories

Miitzee

Chic Totes, Ethnic Pothlis & Holographic Pouches: Get A Bag For Every Occasion From This Store
Girgaum
Shoe Stores
image - Fizzy Goblet Office
Shoe Stores

Fizzy Goblet Office

#LBBPicks: Payal Singhal Meets Fizzy Goblet For Budget-Friendly Juttis
Jewellery Shops
image - Bombay Beads Center
Jewellery Shops

Bombay Beads Center

Handcrafted With Care: This Jewellery Brand Does Chunky Jewellery Right
Bhuleshwar
Accessories
image - Smera Bags & Accessories
Accessories

Smera Bags & Accessories

Looking for Chic Vegan Leather Bags? Smera's Got Your Back
Kalbadevi
Clothing Stores
image - Jodhpur Saree Centre
Clothing Stores

Jodhpur Saree Centre

Desi Dream: Grab One Of These Colourful Jodhpuri Skirts For Only INR 300
Bhuleshwar
Cosmetics Stores
image - S MD Ayub MD Yaqub
Cosmetics Stores

S MD Ayub MD Yaqub

You Can Buy Rain In A Bottle At This Hidden Store In The City
Masjid Bandar
Clothing Stores
image - Carron
Clothing Stores

Carron

Shaadi Shopping Goals: This Kalbadevi Store Has You Sorted
Kalbadevi
Home Décor Stores
image - Freedom Tree
Home Décor Stores

Freedom Tree

Head To This Shop For Stunning, Quirky Garden Decor, Crockery & More
Mahalaxmi
Furniture Stores
image - Blue Loft
Furniture Stores

Blue Loft

Design Goals: This Home Decor Store In Mumbai Is Themed Around A Loft
Worli
