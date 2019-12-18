Explore
Chandivali
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Chandivali
Casual Dining
Fast Food Restaurants
Cafes
Bars
Clothing Stores
Fine Dining
Bakeries
Dessert Parlours
Lounges
Accessories
Casual Dining
Zesty Kitchen
A Regional Cuisine Speciality Delivery Kitchen
Chandivali
Fast Food Restaurants
Sam's Bohri Zaika
Authentic Bohri Food At Its Best
Chandivali
Sports Venues
Club Bloomingdale
Nahar Residents, Go Swim Or Play Football At Club Bloomingdale In Powai
Powai
Bars
Rude Lounge
Chill At Rude Lounge, A Rooftop Bar In Powai, For After-Work Drinks Tonight
Powai
Pubs
Breeze Lounge
Experience A Dinner By Moonlight At This Gorgeous Rooftop In Powai
Powai
Casual Dining
Origami
Chopsticks Out: Powai Gets A Korean Restaurant & Here's Why You Shouldn't Miss It
Powai
Music & Dance Academies
Impetus-The Studio
Head To This Powai Fitness Studio For Bollywood Dancing, Yoga And Zumba
Travel Services
Eighty Degree Adventure Sports
Love Living On The Edge? Keep Up With EightyDegree Adventures for Future Quests
Powai
Sports Venues
Kick Powai
KICK & Play Football At This New Open-Air Spot In Powai
Powai
Fast Food Restaurants
Illuminate Pizza
Illuminati Pizza: The Secret Ingredient Is Always Cheese
Powai
Parks
Forest Park
Go To This Beautiful, Lush Green Park In Mumbai For A Sweet Escape
Powai
Bakeries
Elementaria Bakery Cafe
Fall In Love With Luscious Tub Cakes & Scrumptious Popsicle!
Powai
Cafes
The Waffle Tree
Dessert, Anyone? This New Powai Eatery Is Serving Waffles Till Midnight
Powai
Casual Dining
Soul Curry
A Great Place To Chill And Party With Friends In Powai!
Powai
Dessert Parlours
Haute Artisan Creations
Why Have Regular Ice Cream When You Can Have Alcohol-Infused Ice Cream At Haute Artisan Creations?
Powai
Fast Food Restaurants
Pick Pocket
This Just In: Powai Has A New Dual Restaurant
Powai
Fast Food Restaurants
El Rancho
El Rancho In Powai Does Mexican & American Fare At Pocket-Friendly Prices
Powai
Cafes
Fable
Fable In Powai Is Fabulous Place To Chill And Hangout
Powai
Food Courts
Jewel Food Court
Did You Know? Jewel Food Court In Powai Is Open 24x7!
Powai
Cafes
Chaayos
Enjoy Kulhad Chai & Samosa Chaat For Less Than INR 300 At This Cafe
Powai
Casual Dining
BusaGo
Bored Of The Tried And Tested? Try Out This South Asian Restaurant For A Dash Of Freshness
Powai
Other
Hiranandani Gardens
Sugar Rush Assured! Head To Hiranandani Gardens For The Best Dessert Places In Town
Powai
