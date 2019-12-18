Chandivali

Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Chandivali

Casual Dining
image - Zesty Kitchen
Zesty Kitchen

Zesty Kitchen

A Regional Cuisine Speciality Delivery Kitchen
Chandivali
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Sam's Bohri Zaika
Sam's Bohri Zaika

Sam's Bohri Zaika

Authentic Bohri Food At Its Best
Chandivali
Casual Dining
image - Origami
Origami

Origami

Chopsticks Out: Powai Gets A Korean Restaurant & Here's Why You Shouldn't Miss It
Powai
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Illuminate Pizza
Illuminate Pizza

Illuminate Pizza

Illuminati Pizza: The Secret Ingredient Is Always Cheese
Powai
Bakeries
image - Elementaria Bakery Cafe
Bakeries

Elementaria Bakery Cafe

Fall In Love With Luscious Tub Cakes & Scrumptious Popsicle!
Powai
Cafes
image - The Waffle Tree
Cafes

The Waffle Tree

Dessert, Anyone? This New Powai Eatery Is Serving Waffles Till Midnight
Powai
Casual Dining
image - Soul Curry
Soul Curry

Soul Curry

A Great Place To Chill And Party With Friends In Powai!
Powai
Dessert Parlours
image - Haute Artisan Creations
Haute Artisan Creations

Haute Artisan Creations

Why Have Regular Ice Cream When You Can Have Alcohol-Infused Ice Cream At Haute Artisan Creations?
Powai
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Pick Pocket
Pick Pocket

Pick Pocket

This Just In: Powai Has A New Dual Restaurant
Powai
Fast Food Restaurants
image - El Rancho
El Rancho

El Rancho

El Rancho In Powai Does Mexican & American Fare At Pocket-Friendly Prices
Powai
Cafes
image - Fable
Fable

Fable

Fable In Powai Is Fabulous Place To Chill And Hangout
Powai
Food Courts
image - Jewel Food Court
Jewel Food Court

Jewel Food Court

Did You Know? Jewel Food Court In Powai Is Open 24x7!
Powai
Cafes
image - Chaayos
Chaayos

Chaayos

Enjoy Kulhad Chai & Samosa Chaat For Less Than INR 300 At This Cafe
Powai
Casual Dining
image - BusaGo
BusaGo

BusaGo

Bored Of The Tried And Tested? Try Out This South Asian Restaurant For A Dash Of Freshness
Powai
Cafes
image - Sandoitchi
Cafes

Sandoitchi

Six Cuisines, One Dish: Make Your Own Doitchis At This Cafe In The City
Powai
Cafes
image - Poetry By Love & Cheesecake
Cafes

Poetry By Love & Cheesecake

Pancake Lovers? Head To Poetry By Love And Cheesecake
Powai
Casual Dining
image - Red Olives
Red Olives

Red Olives

Foodies, Make Your Way To Red Olives In Powai For A Memorable Meal
Powai
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Pot De Fusion
Pot De Fusion

Pot De Fusion

Delivery Outlet Serving Indian & Chinese Cuisine
Powai
Casual Dining
image - Chili's American Grill & Bar
Casual Dining

Chili's American Grill & Bar

American Food At Its Best!
Powai
Casual Dining
image - China Valley
China Valley

China Valley

Check Out This Affordable Place In Powai For Some Delicious Chinese Cuisine
Powai
Casual Dining
image - Sigree Global Grill
Sigree Global Grill

Sigree Global Grill

Go To Sigree Global Grill In Powai For Unlimited Buffets Starting At INR 635
Powai
Casual Dining
image - Italy In A Box
Italy In A Box

Italy In A Box

This Powai Outlet Is Delivering Delish Italian Food In A Box {Plus It's All Vegetarian}
Powai
