Charni Road
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Charni Road
Cafes
Raisin Restro Cafe
Drop By This Cute Cafe In The Hearts Of Mumbai
Charni Road
Casual Dining
Eat Pray Luv
Eat A 4-Course Lunch For INR 399 At This Eatery That Looks Like An Instagram Dream
Charni Road
Dessert Parlours
Icecreamo
Guava Chilli Or Chocolate Brownie Popsicles: Get It All For INR 50 Upward At This Dessert Parlour
Charni Road
Casual Dining
Bombay Havelli
A New All-Vegetarian Restaurant In SoBo Is Also Doing Good For The Differently-Abled
Charni Road
Dessert Parlours
Blendorama
Oh Snap! Here's Where You Can Get Insta-worthy Desserts In SoBo
Girgaum
Fast Food Restaurants
Ulta Pizza
The Inside Out Pizza Is The Latest Food Trend In Mumbai & We're Super Intrigued
Kemps Corner
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Patil Juice Centre
Patil Juice Centre In SoBo Serves Amazing Oreo Cookie Milkshake & Is Open Till 1AM
Girgaum
Dessert Parlours
Lokoman
Indulge In Nutella-Stuffed Loukoumades At This Greek Dessert Cafe
Girgaum
Fast Food Restaurants
Food Rush
Enjoy Some Vegetarian Delicacies At This Restaurant In Girgaon
Girgaum
Fast Food Restaurants
Church Restaurant
Get Authentic Butter Chicken From This Restaurant Delivered At Your Doorsteps For Just INR 85
Kalbadevi
Dessert Parlours
Navrangi Ice Cream and Falooda
Go To Girgaum Chowpatty For Visarjan, Stay For The Pav Bhaji And Kulfi
Chowpatty
Street Food
Badshah Pani Puri
Go To Girgaum Chowpatty For Visarjan, Stay For The Pav Bhaji And Kulfi
Girgaum
Fast Food Restaurants
Gupta's Snacks Corner
Go To Girgaum Chowpatty For Visarjan, Stay For The Pav Bhaji And Kulfi
Chowpatty
Casual Dining
39B By the Bay
Try Roomalizone At This Sea-Facing Vegetarian Cafe
Chowpatty
Casual Dining
Revival Restaurant
Have Your Thali & Eat It Too At This Iconic Seaside Eatery In Mumbai
Chowpatty
Casual Dining
Shree Ram Boarding House
This Pocket-Friendly Restaurant In Girgaum Serves Tasty Seafood & You Really Need To Try It!
Girgaum
Casual Dining
Asian Street Kitchen
Lunch Goals: Get Unlimited All-Veg Buffet For INR 565 With A Sea-View
Chowpatty
Bakeries
GobbleUpAble
(Sugar)coated Happiness: This Amazing Dessert Brand Is Making Us Drool
Chowpatty
Casual Dining
Shiv Krishna
A 17-Year-Old Restaurant Serving Dishes With A Modern Touch
Girgaum
Sweet Shops
Tewari Bros. Mithaiwala
This Legendary Outlet In Opera House Offers A Variety Of Authentic Sweets
Girgaum
Casual Dining
Sukh Sagar
Try Authentic Indian Cuisine And Much More At Sukh Sagar, Chowpatty!
Chowpatty
Casual Dining
Botanica Cafe & Diner
We Have Mixed Feelings About Coffee Rasgulla & Sushi Burgers Served At This Eatery
Girgaum
Casual Dining
Cream Centre
Mumbai’s Iconic Cream Centre In Chowpatty Just Got A Makeover. Been There Yet?
Girgaum
Fast Food Restaurants
New York Burrito Company
This Mexican Eatery Serves Unlimited Guacamole With Every Meal
Girgaum
