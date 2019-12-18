Charni Road

Cafes
image - Raisin Restro Cafe
Cafes

Raisin Restro Cafe

Drop By This Cute Cafe In The Hearts Of Mumbai
Charni Road
Casual Dining
image - Eat Pray Luv
Casual Dining

Eat Pray Luv

Eat A 4-Course Lunch For INR 399 At This Eatery That Looks Like An Instagram Dream
Charni Road
Dessert Parlours
image - Icecreamo
Dessert Parlours

Icecreamo

Guava Chilli Or Chocolate Brownie Popsicles: Get It All For INR 50 Upward At This Dessert Parlour
Charni Road
Casual Dining
image - Bombay Havelli
Casual Dining

Bombay Havelli

A New All-Vegetarian Restaurant In SoBo Is Also Doing Good For The Differently-Abled
Charni Road
Dessert Parlours
image - Blendorama
Dessert Parlours

Blendorama

Oh Snap! Here's Where You Can Get Insta-worthy Desserts In SoBo
Girgaum
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Ulta Pizza
Fast Food Restaurants

Ulta Pizza

The Inside Out Pizza Is The Latest Food Trend In Mumbai & We're Super Intrigued
Kemps Corner
Juice & Milkshake Shops
image - Patil Juice Centre
Juice & Milkshake Shops

Patil Juice Centre

Patil Juice Centre In SoBo Serves Amazing Oreo Cookie Milkshake & Is Open Till 1AM
Girgaum
Dessert Parlours
image - Lokoman
Dessert Parlours

Lokoman

Indulge In Nutella-Stuffed Loukoumades At This Greek Dessert Cafe
Girgaum
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Food Rush
Fast Food Restaurants

Food Rush

Enjoy Some Vegetarian Delicacies At This Restaurant In Girgaon
Girgaum
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Church Restaurant
Fast Food Restaurants

Church Restaurant

Get Authentic Butter Chicken From This Restaurant Delivered At Your Doorsteps For Just INR 85
Kalbadevi
Dessert Parlours
image - Navrangi Ice Cream and Falooda
Dessert Parlours

Navrangi Ice Cream and Falooda

Go To Girgaum Chowpatty For Visarjan, Stay For The Pav Bhaji And Kulfi
Chowpatty
Street Food
image - Badshah Pani Puri
Street Food

Badshah Pani Puri

Go To Girgaum Chowpatty For Visarjan, Stay For The Pav Bhaji And Kulfi
Girgaum
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Gupta's Snacks Corner
Fast Food Restaurants

Gupta's Snacks Corner

Go To Girgaum Chowpatty For Visarjan, Stay For The Pav Bhaji And Kulfi
Chowpatty
Casual Dining
image - 39B By the Bay
Casual Dining

39B By the Bay

Try Roomalizone At This Sea-Facing Vegetarian Cafe
Chowpatty
Casual Dining
image - Revival Restaurant
Casual Dining

Revival Restaurant

Have Your Thali & Eat It Too At This Iconic Seaside Eatery In Mumbai
Chowpatty
Casual Dining
image - Shree Ram Boarding House
Casual Dining

Shree Ram Boarding House

This Pocket-Friendly Restaurant In Girgaum Serves Tasty Seafood & You Really Need To Try It!
Girgaum
Casual Dining
image - Asian Street Kitchen
Casual Dining

Asian Street Kitchen

Lunch Goals: Get Unlimited All-Veg Buffet For INR 565 With A Sea-View
Chowpatty
Bakeries
image - GobbleUpAble
Bakeries

GobbleUpAble

(Sugar)coated Happiness: This Amazing Dessert Brand Is Making Us Drool
Chowpatty
Casual Dining
image - Shiv Krishna
Casual Dining

Shiv Krishna

A 17-Year-Old Restaurant Serving Dishes With A Modern Touch
Girgaum
Sweet Shops
image - Tewari Bros. Mithaiwala
Sweet Shops

Tewari Bros. Mithaiwala

This Legendary Outlet In Opera House Offers A Variety Of Authentic Sweets
Girgaum
Casual Dining
image - Sukh Sagar
Casual Dining

Sukh Sagar

Try Authentic Indian Cuisine And Much More At Sukh Sagar, Chowpatty!
Chowpatty
Casual Dining
image - Botanica Cafe & Diner
Casual Dining

Botanica Cafe & Diner

We Have Mixed Feelings About Coffee Rasgulla & Sushi Burgers Served At This Eatery
Girgaum
Casual Dining
image - Cream Centre
Casual Dining

Cream Centre

Mumbai’s Iconic Cream Centre In Chowpatty Just Got A Makeover. Been There Yet?
Girgaum
Fast Food Restaurants
image - New York Burrito Company
Fast Food Restaurants

New York Burrito Company

This Mexican Eatery Serves Unlimited Guacamole With Every Meal
Girgaum
