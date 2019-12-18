Chembur

Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores

Mumbai Say

Amp Up Your Wedding Wardrobe With Stunning Creations From This Mumbai Store
Chembur
Home Décor Stores
Home Décor Stores

Green Leaf Store

This Secret Ceramic Store Has Colourful Planters Starting At INR 150
Chembur
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores

Shrimati Matching Centre

Ladies, This Store Sells Readymade Blouses & Fabrics For As Low As INR 350
Chembur
Home Décor Stores
Home Décor Stores

Serenity Blissful Living

#LBBLoves: This New Decor Store Is Selling Unique, One-Off Pieces For Your Home
Wadala
Gift Shops
Gift Shops

Embassy Gift Shop

Home Décor, Gifts & More: Make Any Occasion Special With Goodies From This City Store
Chembur East
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores

Queen Of Hearts

Work It: This Store Sells Gorgeous Sarees, Kurtis & Blouses You Will Love To Flaunt
Sion
Furniture Stores
Furniture Stores

Fine Art Cane Furniture

Cane You Believe It? This 45-Year-Old Store Has Furniture Starting At INR 300
Sion
Street Stores
Street Stores

Chindi Market

Get Fabric For A Full Lehenga For Only INR 400 At This Kurla Market
Kurla
Boutiques
Boutiques

Krimakay

Get Fashion Conscious At This Multi-Designer Fashion Boutique In Matunga
Matunga
Gift Shops
Gift Shops

Hippity Hop

Planning A Bachelorette Party? Make A Stop At Hippity Hop In Matunga First
Matunga
Book Stores
Book Stores

The Book House

Buy Secondhand Books Starting INR 20 At This 59-Year-Old Matunga Bookstore
Matunga
Gardening Stores
Gardening Stores

Raju Kumar Nursery

Tropical Themed Mutkas & Ceramic Wind Chines: This Nursery Is A Paradise For Passionate Gardeners
Ghatkopar East
Gardening Stores
Gardening Stores

Ranjana Nursery & Water Fountain

Make New Fronds: Go Here If House Plants Are A Big Dill For You
Ghatkopar East
Shoe Stores
Shoe Stores

Sole Footwear

Get Yourself Ethnic Jaipuri Mojaris & Juttis From This Store In Matunga
Matunga
Boutiques
Boutiques

Dabria A Fashion Studio

Brides To Be, Design Your Own Wedding Outfits And Shoes At This Design Studio In Matunga
Matunga
Shoe Stores
Shoe Stores

Blossom Feet

High On Heels: From Rainwear Shoes To Floral Sneakers, This Shoe Shop In Matunga Has It All
Matunga
Jewellery Shops
Jewellery Shops

Silver Elegancee

Move To The Beat: This Unique Store Stocks Jewellery For All Indian Dance Forms
Matunga
Jewellery Shops
Jewellery Shops

Vinanti Manji Designer Jewellery

This Designer Makes Indian Jewellery Pieces That You Won't Find Anywhere Else
Matunga
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores

Fashion Fever

Shop Like You Mean It: This Export Surplus Store Has Clothes Starting At INR 200
Matunga
Stationery Stores
Stationery Stores

Gala Stationeries & General Store

Holograph Bags, Witty Magnets & Character-Themed Pens: We Love This Stationery Store
Matunga
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores

OMG

OMG! This Store Has The Most Killer Dresses, Crochet Tops, Blouses & So Much More
Matunga
Gift Shops
Gift Shops

Satyam Gallery

Present, Please! This Gifting Store Has Fun Things For All
Dadar
Gift Shops
Gift Shops

Outlook

Unicorns, Superhero Plushes & More: This Store Sells All Things Quirky From INR 70
Dadar
