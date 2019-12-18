Explore
Colaba
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Colaba
HeadQuarters
Headquarters Near Colaba Causeway: The Best Food & Drinks Options
Colaba
Lounges
Lounges
Garage Inc. Public House
This SoBo Restaurant Whips Up Amazing Cocktails, Desserts And More
Colaba
Bars
Bars
The Bar Stock Exchange - Apollo Hotel
Broke But Wanna Drink? This Colaba Bar Remains Our Favourite To Grab Cheap Booze After-Work
Colaba
Lounges
Lounges
Hammer & Song
Hammer And Song Add A New Essence To Their Dining Options In WTC
Cuffe Parade
Bars
Bars
Doolally Taproom
South Mumbai, Here's A Big Win: Doolally Taproom Has Opened In Colaba
Colaba
Nightclubs
Nightclubs
Level Next
Head To Colaba's Newest Club For Bollywood Dancing And Drinks
Colaba
Bars
Bars
The Urban Foundry
This Popular Pune Bar Is Now In Mumbai & It's Serving Bacon Vada Pav & Wasabi Rice
Colaba
Bars
Bars
Geoffrey's - Hotel Marine Plaza
This British Themed Bar Is Where You Gotta Go Next!
Churchgate
Bars
Bars
145 Kala Ghoda
The Famous Kalaghoda Restaurant Is Now In Lower Parel Too!
Bars
Bars
House Of Tipsy
Buckle Up For A Tipsy Meal At Kalaghoda
Fort
Pubs
Pubs
The Local
Up For A Treat? Look No Further Than This Pocket-Friendly Cafe In Kala Ghoda
Fort
Lounges
Lounges
HYDE
Swing By This Place In Kala Ghoda For Their Insane Bar And Yummy Veg Food
Fort
Bars
Bars
Millennials Eatery & Bar
This Is The Perfect Place To Devour Some Amazing European Delicacies
Fort
Bars
Bars
Mockingbird Cafe Bar
Find Literary Puns, Sangria And A Library, All At The Mockingbird Cafe In SoBo
Churchgate
Lounges
Lounges
Long & Short - InterContinental
Get Your Weekend Brunch Sorted With Long And Short
Churchgate
Bars
Bars
The Tipsy Townhouse
South Mumbai's Newest Bar Is Serving Beers For Only INR 95 A Bottle
Bars
Bars
Anubhav Bar & Restaurant
Short On Budget? We've Got The Perfect Solution!
Fort
