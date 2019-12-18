Colaba

Bars
HeadQuarters
Bars

HeadQuarters

Headquarters Near Colaba Causeway: The Best Food & Drinks Options
Colaba
Lounges
Garage Inc. Public House
Lounges

Garage Inc. Public House

This SoBo Restaurant Whips Up Amazing Cocktails, Desserts And More
Colaba
Bars
The Bar Stock Exchange - Apollo Hotel
Bars

The Bar Stock Exchange - Apollo Hotel

Broke But Wanna Drink? This Colaba Bar Remains Our Favourite To Grab Cheap Booze After-Work
Colaba
Lounges
Hammer & Song
Lounges

Hammer & Song

Hammer And Song Add A New Essence To Their Dining Options In WTC
Cuffe Parade
Bars
Doolally Taproom
Bars

Doolally Taproom

South Mumbai, Here's A Big Win: Doolally Taproom Has Opened In Colaba
Colaba
Nightclubs
Level Next
Nightclubs

Level Next

Head To Colaba's Newest Club For Bollywood Dancing And Drinks
Colaba
Bars
The Urban Foundry
Bars

The Urban Foundry

This Popular Pune Bar Is Now In Mumbai & It's Serving Bacon Vada Pav & Wasabi Rice
Colaba
Bars
Geoffrey's - Hotel Marine Plaza
Bars

Geoffrey's - Hotel Marine Plaza

This British Themed Bar Is Where You Gotta Go Next!
Churchgate
Bars
145 Kala Ghoda
Bars

145 Kala Ghoda

The Famous Kalaghoda Restaurant Is Now In Lower Parel Too!
Bars
House Of Tipsy
Bars

House Of Tipsy

Buckle Up For A Tipsy Meal At Kalaghoda
Fort
Pubs
The Local
Pubs

The Local

Up For A Treat? Look No Further Than This Pocket-Friendly Cafe In Kala Ghoda
Fort
Lounges
HYDE
Lounges

HYDE

Swing By This Place In Kala Ghoda For Their Insane Bar And Yummy Veg Food
Fort
Bars
Millennials Eatery & Bar
Bars

Millennials Eatery & Bar

This Is The Perfect Place To Devour Some Amazing European Delicacies
Fort
Bars
Mockingbird Cafe Bar
Bars

Mockingbird Cafe Bar

Find Literary Puns, Sangria And A Library, All At The Mockingbird Cafe In SoBo
Churchgate
Lounges
Long & Short - InterContinental
Lounges

Long & Short - InterContinental

Get Your Weekend Brunch Sorted With Long And Short
Churchgate
Bars
The Tipsy Townhouse
Bars

The Tipsy Townhouse

South Mumbai's Newest Bar Is Serving Beers For Only INR 95 A Bottle
Bars
Anubhav Bar & Restaurant
Bars

Anubhav Bar & Restaurant

Short On Budget? We've Got The Perfect Solution!
Fort
