Colaba
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Colaba
Blown
Sip On Wine While Getting The Perfect Blow Dry At This Swanky New Salon In SoBo
Colaba
Bhang Ladies Coiffeur
The Chinese Snip: A Secret Salon In Town Does Haircuts Starting At INR 300
Colaba
Juice Salon
Juice It Up: Get A Quick Makeover Or Treat Yo'Self At This Salon
Colaba
Hair by Pia
Need A Change? Hair OK Please Offers Funky Colours For INR 2,500 Upward
Serena's Beauty Salon
Head To This Churchgate Salon For The Perfect Blow Dry (And More)
Churchgate
Looks Salon
Delhites, This Famous Salon Is In Mumbai & We Didn't Know About It
Fort
The Blowdry Bar
The Blowdry Bar In SoBo Will Serve You Breakfast & Set Your Hair In 45 Minutes
Churchgate
