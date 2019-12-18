Cumballa Hill

Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Cumballa Hill

image - Jean-Claude Biguine
Jean-Claude Biguine

Get Pampered: Here's Your Insight To Luxury Salon Jean Claude Biguine
Cumballa Hill
image - The Serene Room Spa
The Serene Room Spa

Ladies, This Spa Offers 50 Per Cent Off On All Treatments Every Thursday
Malabar Hill
image - Beauty & The Blowout
Beauty & The Blowout

Pamper Yourself Silly At Beauty & The Blowout In SoBo
Tardeo
image - Enrich Salon
Enrich Salon

Need A Beauty Pick-Me-Up? Go For A Hair Spa Treatment At Enrich Salon
Tardeo
image - Juice Salon
Juice Salon

Juice It Up: Get A Quick Makeover Or Treat Yo'Self At This Salon
Kemps Corner
image - Spa la Vie by L'Occitane
Spa la Vie by L'Occitane

Indulge In Luxurious Spa At This Mediterranean Themed Retreat!
Lower Parel
image - Fleur De Lis Salon & Spa
Fleur De Lis Salon & Spa

Cut, Colour, Caress: Mumbai's Newest Salon Is Pet-Friendly
Worli
image - The Blowdry Bar
The Blowdry Bar

The Blowdry Bar In SoBo Will Serve You Breakfast & Set Your Hair In 45 Minutes
Churchgate
image - Serena's Beauty Salon
Serena's Beauty Salon

Head To This Churchgate Salon For The Perfect Blow Dry (And More)
Churchgate
image - Hair by Pia
Hair by Pia

Need A Change? Hair OK Please Offers Funky Colours For INR 2,500 Upward
