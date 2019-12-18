Explore
Cumballa Hill
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Cumballa Hill
Salons
Spas
Salons
Salons
Jean-Claude Biguine
Get Pampered: Here's Your Insight To Luxury Salon Jean Claude Biguine
Cumballa Hill
Spas
Spas
The Serene Room Spa
Ladies, This Spa Offers 50 Per Cent Off On All Treatments Every Thursday
Malabar Hill
Salons
Salons
Beauty & The Blowout
Pamper Yourself Silly At Beauty & The Blowout In SoBo
Tardeo
Salons
Salons
Enrich Salon
Need A Beauty Pick-Me-Up? Go For A Hair Spa Treatment At Enrich Salon
Tardeo
Salons
Salons
Juice Salon
Juice It Up: Get A Quick Makeover Or Treat Yo'Self At This Salon
Kemps Corner
Spas
Spas
Spa la Vie by L'Occitane
Indulge In Luxurious Spa At This Mediterranean Themed Retreat!
Lower Parel
Spas
Spas
Fleur De Lis Salon & Spa
Cut, Colour, Caress: Mumbai's Newest Salon Is Pet-Friendly
Worli
Salons
Salons
The Blowdry Bar
The Blowdry Bar In SoBo Will Serve You Breakfast & Set Your Hair In 45 Minutes
Churchgate
Salons
Salons
Serena's Beauty Salon
Head To This Churchgate Salon For The Perfect Blow Dry (And More)
Churchgate
Salons
Salons
Hair by Pia
Need A Change? Hair OK Please Offers Funky Colours For INR 2,500 Upward
