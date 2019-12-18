Cumballa Hill

Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Cumballa Hill

Cafes
image - Coffee By Di Bella
Cafes

Coffee By Di Bella

Australia's Largest Specialty Coffee In Mumbai Now
Cumballa Hill
Casual Dining
image - Plate & Pint
Casual Dining

Plate & Pint

This New All Day Diner In The City Is What Instagram Dreams Are Made Of
Cumballa Hill
Food Trucks
image - Waffles On Wheels
Food Trucks

Waffles On Wheels

Heard This? Mumbai’s Got Itself A New Food Truck And It’s All About Waffles
Cumballa Hill
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Diet Tamasha
Fast Food Restaurants

Diet Tamasha

Dabba Watch: Order Pink Quinoa Sushi And Chia Seed Pudding For Lunch
Cumballa Hill
Casual Dining
image - Under The Banyan Tree
Casual Dining

Under The Banyan Tree

The Banyan tree Is A Quiet Hidden Gem In Mumbai
Tardeo
Casual Dining
image - Auber-Gin
Casual Dining

Auber-Gin

Auber- Gin Specialises In Some Amazing Gin Cocktails With Delicious Vegetarian Food
Breach Candy
Casual Dining
image - The Bombay Cartel
Casual Dining

The Bombay Cartel

This Multi Cuisine Restaurant Offers Amazing Food Along With Live Screening
Breach Candy
Cafes
image - FiLLi
Cafes

FiLLi

Never Miss A Joke: You Can Now Attend Late Night Open Mics In Mumbai
Breach Candy
Casual Dining
image - Candy & Green
Casual Dining

Candy & Green

Try Zucchini Parcels & Vegan Omelettes At This Vegetarian Eatery In SoBo
Breach Candy
Sweet Shops
image - Du Rhone Chocolatier
Sweet Shops

Du Rhone Chocolatier

This Swiss Chocolate Brand Is Making Handmade Praline And Truffle That You Should Totally Have
Tardeo
Sweet Shops
image - Nordic Kandie
Sweet Shops

Nordic Kandie

The Vegan Chocolate From Nordic Kandie Is Rich, Dark And Guilt-Free
Kemps Corner
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Indizza - The Delivery Kitchen
Fast Food Restaurants

Indizza - The Delivery Kitchen

Indizza Is The Answer To All Your Cravings For A Wholesome Punjabi Meal
Peddar Road
Delivery Services
image - Pack-A-Pav
Delivery Services

Pack-A-Pav

Pav Wow! SoBo Peeps, Pack A Pav Has Opened Up A New Outlet At Kemps Corner
Kemps Corner
Casual Dining
image - Food Court
Casual Dining

Food Court

Pool Table, Free Popcorn & Retro Feels: Why We Still Love Partying At The Ghetto
Breach Candy
Dessert Parlours
image - Myfroyoland
Dessert Parlours

Myfroyoland

Make Your Own Yogurt For Just INR 1.50 For Every Gram At This City Joint
Kemps Corner
Bakeries
image - Sweetish House Mafia
Bakeries

Sweetish House Mafia

Sweetish House Mafia Opens In SoBo Today & We're Telling You Where
Kemps Corner
Casual Dining
image - Doolally Taproom
Casual Dining

Doolally Taproom

Beer & Books: Did You Know That Doolally Also Has A Secondhand Bookstore?
Kemps Corner
Casual Dining
image - Gustoso
Casual Dining

Gustoso

Nom Nom: This 40-Inch Pizza Delight Is Cheesier Than Your Better Half
Kemps Corner
Casual Dining
image - Tokyo Treat
Casual Dining

Tokyo Treat

Got An Appetite For Japanese Cuisine? We've Got You Covered!
Tardeo
Delivery Services
image - Buddha Bowl
Delivery Services

Buddha Bowl

Healthy Can Be Delicious Too: Indulge In A Nutritious Meal At This Eatery
Kemps Corner
Dessert Parlours
image - The Budapest Bakehouse
Dessert Parlours

The Budapest Bakehouse

Kurtoskalacs, The Hungarian Dessert Is Making The Budapest Bakehouse Popular Among All Dessert Lovers
Tardeo
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Pop-Up Hut
Fast Food Restaurants

Pop-Up Hut

Indulge In Strawberry & Mango Shakes At A New Pop-Up In Kemps Corner
Kemps Corner
Cafes
image - Grandmama's Cafe
Cafes

Grandmama's Cafe

Townies, Rejoice: Our Cosy Grandmama's Cafe Is Opening In Kemps Corner
Kemps Corner
Casual Dining
image - Swati Snacks
Casual Dining

Swati Snacks

Does Swati Snacks Live Up To The Hype?
Tardeo
img-app-empty
Have a great recommendation for
Cumballa Hill?
POST ON LBB
Share your search results
SHARE