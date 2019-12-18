Explore
Cumballa Hill
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Cumballa Hill
Casual Dining
Fast Food Restaurants
Cafes
Dessert Parlours
Bakeries
Fine Dining
Delivery Services
Sweet Shops
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Street Food
Cafes
Cafes
Coffee By Di Bella
Australia's Largest Specialty Coffee In Mumbai Now
Cumballa Hill
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Plate & Pint
This New All Day Diner In The City Is What Instagram Dreams Are Made Of
Cumballa Hill
Food Trucks
Food Trucks
Waffles On Wheels
Heard This? Mumbai’s Got Itself A New Food Truck And It’s All About Waffles
Cumballa Hill
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Diet Tamasha
Dabba Watch: Order Pink Quinoa Sushi And Chia Seed Pudding For Lunch
Cumballa Hill
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Under The Banyan Tree
The Banyan tree Is A Quiet Hidden Gem In Mumbai
Tardeo
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Auber-Gin
Auber- Gin Specialises In Some Amazing Gin Cocktails With Delicious Vegetarian Food
Breach Candy
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
The Bombay Cartel
This Multi Cuisine Restaurant Offers Amazing Food Along With Live Screening
Breach Candy
Cafes
Cafes
FiLLi
Never Miss A Joke: You Can Now Attend Late Night Open Mics In Mumbai
Breach Candy
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Candy & Green
Try Zucchini Parcels & Vegan Omelettes At This Vegetarian Eatery In SoBo
Breach Candy
Sweet Shops
Sweet Shops
Du Rhone Chocolatier
This Swiss Chocolate Brand Is Making Handmade Praline And Truffle That You Should Totally Have
Tardeo
Sweet Shops
Sweet Shops
Nordic Kandie
The Vegan Chocolate From Nordic Kandie Is Rich, Dark And Guilt-Free
Kemps Corner
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Indizza - The Delivery Kitchen
Indizza Is The Answer To All Your Cravings For A Wholesome Punjabi Meal
Peddar Road
Delivery Services
Delivery Services
Pack-A-Pav
Pav Wow! SoBo Peeps, Pack A Pav Has Opened Up A New Outlet At Kemps Corner
Kemps Corner
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Food Court
Pool Table, Free Popcorn & Retro Feels: Why We Still Love Partying At The Ghetto
Breach Candy
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
Myfroyoland
Make Your Own Yogurt For Just INR 1.50 For Every Gram At This City Joint
Kemps Corner
Bakeries
Bakeries
Sweetish House Mafia
Sweetish House Mafia Opens In SoBo Today & We're Telling You Where
Kemps Corner
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Doolally Taproom
Beer & Books: Did You Know That Doolally Also Has A Secondhand Bookstore?
Kemps Corner
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Gustoso
Nom Nom: This 40-Inch Pizza Delight Is Cheesier Than Your Better Half
Kemps Corner
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Tokyo Treat
Got An Appetite For Japanese Cuisine? We've Got You Covered!
Tardeo
Delivery Services
Delivery Services
Buddha Bowl
Healthy Can Be Delicious Too: Indulge In A Nutritious Meal At This Eatery
Kemps Corner
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
The Budapest Bakehouse
Kurtoskalacs, The Hungarian Dessert Is Making The Budapest Bakehouse Popular Among All Dessert Lovers
Tardeo
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Pop-Up Hut
Indulge In Strawberry & Mango Shakes At A New Pop-Up In Kemps Corner
Kemps Corner
Cafes
Cafes
Grandmama's Cafe
Townies, Rejoice: Our Cosy Grandmama's Cafe Is Opening In Kemps Corner
Kemps Corner
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Swati Snacks
Does Swati Snacks Live Up To The Hype?
Tardeo
